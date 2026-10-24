Israeli Strikes Hit Southern Lebanon as Drone Flights Intensify Over Beirut
(MENAFN) Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes and artillery attacks across southern Lebanon on Friday, while drones conducted intensive low-altitude flights over Beirut, the southern city of Tyre and nearby areas, according to reports.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that Israeli fighter jets targeted the area surrounding Ali al-Taher hill, near the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in Nabatieh district.
The agency also reported intermittent Israeli artillery fire near Zawtar al-Sharqiya in the same district before midday.
In Kfar Shouba, located in Hasbaya district, an Israeli drone released a stun grenade over the Khallet Zuhair area near the town’s outskirts.
Israeli forces also carried out a powerful explosion overnight in an area between Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Kfar Tebnit in Nabatieh district, according to the agency.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued setting fire to wooded areas in Qantara, extending toward the Salouqi area in Marjayoun district.
Israeli drones were also seen flying at low altitude over Beirut, Tyre and surrounding parts of southern Lebanon.
The latest incidents followed two days of US-sponsored technical military discussions between Lebanon and Israel, which began Tuesday in Florida. No outcomes from the talks have been announced.
On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv reached a US-mediated framework agreement envisaging a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups.
The agreement also established a pilot-zone mechanism for implementing its provisions. However, implementation has so far been limited to three southern Lebanese towns: Froun, Srifa and Zawtar al-Gharbiya. More than 50 other towns remain under Israeli occupation.
Despite the agreement, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have continued. Since March 2, at least 4,386 people have been killed and 12,407 injured, while more than one million people have been displaced.
Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, including territory it has held for decades as well as areas captured during earlier conflicts.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that Israeli fighter jets targeted the area surrounding Ali al-Taher hill, near the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in Nabatieh district.
The agency also reported intermittent Israeli artillery fire near Zawtar al-Sharqiya in the same district before midday.
In Kfar Shouba, located in Hasbaya district, an Israeli drone released a stun grenade over the Khallet Zuhair area near the town’s outskirts.
Israeli forces also carried out a powerful explosion overnight in an area between Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Kfar Tebnit in Nabatieh district, according to the agency.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued setting fire to wooded areas in Qantara, extending toward the Salouqi area in Marjayoun district.
Israeli drones were also seen flying at low altitude over Beirut, Tyre and surrounding parts of southern Lebanon.
The latest incidents followed two days of US-sponsored technical military discussions between Lebanon and Israel, which began Tuesday in Florida. No outcomes from the talks have been announced.
On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv reached a US-mediated framework agreement envisaging a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups.
The agreement also established a pilot-zone mechanism for implementing its provisions. However, implementation has so far been limited to three southern Lebanese towns: Froun, Srifa and Zawtar al-Gharbiya. More than 50 other towns remain under Israeli occupation.
Despite the agreement, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have continued. Since March 2, at least 4,386 people have been killed and 12,407 injured, while more than one million people have been displaced.
Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, including territory it has held for decades as well as areas captured during earlier conflicts.
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