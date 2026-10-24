Netanyahu Warns Israel to Brace for End of US Military Aid
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Friday that Israel must prepare for the loss of tens of billions of dollars in US military assistance, describing the cutoff as “only a matter of time.”
The warning came just days before a fiercely contested national election. In an interview with an Israeli business broadcaster, Netanyahu said he had ordered contingency planning for possible economic and banking sanctions, including a look at alternative financial technologies.
“If you think we’re going to continue receiving what I secured twice, and that’s tens of billions of dollars in American aid for the defense budget, prepare yourselves and get used to the fact that it won’t happen, because America has changed,” he said. The remark appeared to allude to rising US opposition to the aid over Israel’s conduct in Gaza, which the original report described as genocide, and over its treatment of Palestinians.
“This is over, and it will end. It is only a matter of time.”
Netanyahu set no timeline for an end to the aid, and no formal US decision has been announced. He urged preparations for a possible halt at some point in the future.
On the threat of sanctions, he said Israel needs to build alternative economic and financial mechanisms.
“You have to understand that there could be sanctions, including banking sanctions. You need to prepare an economy that can get around them,” he said.
Asked whether blockchain technology could offer a way around sanctions, Netanyahu replied: “Yes, that’s one of the ways. And I’ve already asked for a plan to be prepared.”
Opposition Seizes on Remarks
Opposition Democrats party leader Yair Golan attacked the prime minister’s comments on X, accusing him of being out of touch with reality.
Golan argued that avoiding economic sanctions requires cracking down on “Jewish terrorism” that harms Israel’s global standing, safeguarding strategic alliances, and voting out the current government in next week’s election. He called for a new government “without Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir and Deri,” a reference to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Shas party leader Aryeh Deri.
The exchange unfolded four days before Israel’s parliamentary elections on Tuesday, amid debate over ties with Western allies and the possible fallout from economic sanctions.
Under a 2016 agreement with Washington, Israel receives $38 billion in military aid over 10 years, a deal that expires in 2028. Netanyahu has previously urged Israel to cut its reliance on US military assistance and strengthen its domestic defense industry.
The warning came just days before a fiercely contested national election. In an interview with an Israeli business broadcaster, Netanyahu said he had ordered contingency planning for possible economic and banking sanctions, including a look at alternative financial technologies.
“If you think we’re going to continue receiving what I secured twice, and that’s tens of billions of dollars in American aid for the defense budget, prepare yourselves and get used to the fact that it won’t happen, because America has changed,” he said. The remark appeared to allude to rising US opposition to the aid over Israel’s conduct in Gaza, which the original report described as genocide, and over its treatment of Palestinians.
“This is over, and it will end. It is only a matter of time.”
Netanyahu set no timeline for an end to the aid, and no formal US decision has been announced. He urged preparations for a possible halt at some point in the future.
On the threat of sanctions, he said Israel needs to build alternative economic and financial mechanisms.
“You have to understand that there could be sanctions, including banking sanctions. You need to prepare an economy that can get around them,” he said.
Asked whether blockchain technology could offer a way around sanctions, Netanyahu replied: “Yes, that’s one of the ways. And I’ve already asked for a plan to be prepared.”
Opposition Seizes on Remarks
Opposition Democrats party leader Yair Golan attacked the prime minister’s comments on X, accusing him of being out of touch with reality.
Golan argued that avoiding economic sanctions requires cracking down on “Jewish terrorism” that harms Israel’s global standing, safeguarding strategic alliances, and voting out the current government in next week’s election. He called for a new government “without Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir and Deri,” a reference to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Shas party leader Aryeh Deri.
The exchange unfolded four days before Israel’s parliamentary elections on Tuesday, amid debate over ties with Western allies and the possible fallout from economic sanctions.
Under a 2016 agreement with Washington, Israel receives $38 billion in military aid over 10 years, a deal that expires in 2028. Netanyahu has previously urged Israel to cut its reliance on US military assistance and strengthen its domestic defense industry.
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