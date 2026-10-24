Keith Miller Counseling Offers Culturally Informed Counseling For Black Couples In Bethesda

MENAFN - GetNews)"Keith Miller Counseling"Keith Miller Counseling in Bethesda, Maryland offers culturally informed couples and marriage counseling for Black couples, as data show a gap between Montgomery County's population and the psychology workforce.

Bethesda, Maryland - October 24, 2026 - Keith Miller Counseling, a therapy practice with offices in Bethesda, Maryland and Washington, D.C., offers Black marriage counseling and couples counseling at its Bethesda office, serving clients from Bethesda and across Montgomery County. The service pairs established couples therapy models with attention to the cultural context each couple brings to counseling.

A gap between the community and the workforce

Montgomery County is home to a large Black community. According to 2020 U.S. Census data compiled by the Maryland Department of Planning, 197,077 of the county's 1,062,061 residents identified as Black or African American alone, about 18.6 percent of the population. Including residents who identified as Black in combination with another race, the figure rises to about 20.9 percent, or roughly one in five residents.

The psychology profession looks different. The American Psychological Association reports that in 2021, 5 percent of the U.S. psychologist workforce was Black or African American. While that national figure does not describe Montgomery County's local workforce directly, it points to a broader shortage of Black mental health professionals, which can make it harder for couples who are looking for a Black therapist, or for a counselor trained to understand their experience, to find one.

What culturally informed couples counseling involves

The practice's Black couples counseling is built on the same evidence-based models it uses with all couples: the Gottman Method, Imago Relationship Therapy and Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT). The difference is attention to the cultural context partners bring into the room, such as family and community expectations, and the outside pressures that can shape how a couple communicates and handles conflict.

Couples seek Black marriage counseling for many of the same reasons any couple does, including recurring arguments, emotional distance, rebuilding trust or preparing for marriage. For some couples, working with a counselor who understands their cultural context makes it easier to talk openly from the first session.

The three models behind the counseling

Each of the practice's approaches comes from a distinct line of research and clinical work. The Gottman Method, developed by psychologists John and Julie Gottman, focuses on communication patterns, conflict management and the friendship between partners. Imago Relationship Therapy, developed by Harville Hendrix and Helen LaKelly Hunt, uses structured dialogue to help partners see how earlier experiences shape present reactions. Emotionally Focused Therapy, developed by psychologist Sue Johnson, centers on the emotional bond between partners and the cycles that form when that bond feels threatened.

Why timing matters

Research suggests many couples seek help sooner than is often assumed. A 2021 study published in the Journal of Marital and Family Therapy found an average of 2.68 years between the onset of relationship problems and the start of couples therapy, with most couples beginning within two years. For couples weighing whether to start, reaching out within the first year or two of recurring conflict is common rather than unusual.

Serving Black couples in Bethesda and Montgomery County

Sessions take place at the practice's Bethesda office at 4300 Montgomery Avenue in downtown Bethesda, which serves couples from Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Rockville, Silver Spring and other Montgomery County communities. New clients can request a free phone consultation, which the practice uses to match each couple with a counselor suited to their needs.

Frequently asked questions

What is culturally informed couples counseling?

It is couples counseling that uses established therapy models while paying attention to the cultural background, family expectations and outside pressures that shape a couple's relationship.

Is this counseling only for married couples?

No. Couples at different stages seek counseling, including partners who are dating, living together, engaged or married. Some couples come to work through a specific conflict, such as repeated arguments about money or family, while others want to strengthen communication before problems grow.

Where can Black couples in Bethesda attend counseling?

Couples meet with counselors at the practice's Bethesda office at 4300 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 302, which serves clients from across Montgomery County.

About Keith Miller Counseling

Founded in 2007 by Keith Miller, Keith Miller Counseling provides individual, couples and family therapy from offices in Bethesda, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The practice offers couples and premarital counseling, counseling for Black couples, Internal Family Systems (IFS) therapy, counseling for anxiety and trauma, and IQ and aptitude testing. Its mission is to help clients build healthier relationships and stronger mental health through evidence-based, culturally informed care. The practice serves clients throughout Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C. area and offers a free phone consultation to new clients.