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OIC Chief Condemns Terrorist Attack On Karak Church

OIC Chief Condemns Terrorist Attack On Karak Church


Date: 2026-10-24 04:37:29

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Jeddah, Oct. 24 (Petra) –Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, has "strongly" condemned the terrorist attack targeting a church in Karak city, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Ahmed said the attack on places of worship and innocent civilians constitutes a flagrant violation of human values ​​and international norms, and poses a threat to social peace and security.

He expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the victims' families and to Jordanian leadership, government, and people.

He also wished the injured a speedy recovery, reiterating the organization's "full" solidarity with Jordan in its efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.

Furthermore, he expressed his confidence in Jordan's ability to overcome repercussions of this attack and continue fostering the values ​​of coexistence and tolerance.

//Petra// AG

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Jordan News Agency

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