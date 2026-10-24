Death Toll In Karak Church Attack Rises To 8 As Critically Injured Victim Dies

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

KARAK, Oct. 24 (Petra) – The Director of Prince Ali Military Hospital in Karak Governorate announced on Saturday that one of two critically injured individuals receiving treatment at the facility has died from their injuries, bringing the death toll from the attack that targeted a church in Hmoud village to eight.

The hospital director explained that both critical cases had undergone major surgical interventions and were placed on artificial respiration under intensive medical supervision following the attack, prior to the fatality.

//Petra// AA