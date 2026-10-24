Starlink And Starshield Operating At Speeds Above 161 Km/H Source

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A source at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said this to Ukrinform.

"As of the morning of October 24, Ukraine's Defense Forces and Ministry of Defense specialists have observed that Starlink/Starshield has begun operating at speeds exceeding 161 km/h," the source said.

According to the source, the military continues to "monitor and conduct tests at higher speeds, determine the upper limits and establish the extent to which the operation of these communications systems has actually been restored."

Zelensky: Rubio to revisit Starlink restrictions in Ukraine within 48 to 72 hours

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on October 23 that speed restrictions on Starlink and Starshield remained in effect.

U.S. President Donald Trump previously said that SpaceX owner Elon Musk had restored Starlink service for Ukraine.

Photo: SpaceX