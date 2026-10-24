Fire Extinguished In Kyiv's Obolon District Following Russian Attack
According to the State Emergency Service, on the morning of October 24, the enemy struck the Obolon district of Kyiv. Two people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on a residential area.
In addition, a single-story residential building was destroyed and a fire broke out after a strike hit a private estate. During the rescue operation, one victim was found and handed over by firefighters to medical personnel for hospitalization. Another victim did not require hospitalization.Read also: Russian drone attack damages house in Kyiv, injures two
“The minor fire caused by the attack was quickly extinguished,” the State Emergency Service reported.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 22, a strike was recorde at a transportation infrastructure facility in the Darnytskyi district.
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