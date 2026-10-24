Zelensky Says Ukraine Ready To Freeze War Along Current Front Line

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine is ready to freeze the war along the current front line but will not agree to ceding additional territory to Russia.

In an interview with ABC News, Zelensky confirmed that he was ready to sign a peace agreement as early as today.

According to the Ukrainian leader, Russia currently controls more than 19% of Ukraine's territory. Kyiv is prepared to agree to a cessation of hostilities along the existing front line, but it rejects any arrangement that would transfer additional Ukrainian territory under Moscow's control.

Zelensky also expressed dissatisfaction with the level of support provided by the United States, suggesting that Washington's assistance has fallen short of Ukraine's expectations.

“I feel what I feel. This is not support,” he said.

The remarks highlight Kyiv's willingness to consider ending active fighting along the current line of contact while maintaining its opposition to further territorial concessions to Russia.

The proposal would effectively freeze the conflict at the positions held by the two sides, leaving the status of occupied territories unresolved. Any such arrangement would depend on negotiations and the terms of a potential peace agreement.