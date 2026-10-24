Cuba Rejects US Threats As Foreign Minister Warns Washington

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Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said on October 23 that Havana rejects any threats linked to Washington's ambitions regarding the island nation.

“Our coastline consists not only of beautiful beaches, but also of razor-sharp limestone outcrops,” Rodríguez wrote on his X social media account.

The Cuban foreign minister stressed that the country would be an extremely inhospitable environment for anyone arriving with hostility and a desire to dominate.

His remarks come amid tensions between Havana and Washington over US policy toward Cuba and the future of bilateral relations.

In a separate development, US President Donald Trump recently spoke about the possibility of launching a new military operation against Iran, according to earlier media reports.

Rodríguez's statement underscored Havana's opposition to perceived external threats and attempts to exert control over the country. However, his post did not specify a particular US action that had prompted the warning.