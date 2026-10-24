Armenian Ruling Party Mps Hope Pashinyan Will Avoid Snap Elections

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Members of Armenia's ruling Civil Contract party hope that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will refrain from calling snap parliamentary elections, according to the Hraparak newspaper, which cited its sources.

The report said lawmakers in the ruling parliamentary faction were concerned about potentially losing their seats and the high salaries they receive over the next five years if early elections were held.

According to the newspaper, members of the faction believe Pashinyan will avoid taking such a political risk. Their assessment is also influenced by the prime minister's intention to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan by 2031, the report said.

However, Pashinyan did not rule out the possibility of snap elections on October 22. He said alternative scenarios, including early parliamentary elections, could be considered if the authorities failed to secure opposition support for the adoption of a new constitution.

Constitutional reform and the signing of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan remain key issues on Armenia's domestic political agenda.