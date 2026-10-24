UAE's Khor Fakkan Municipality Announces Relocation Of Boats From Three Berths
- By: Khaleej Times Staff
UAE's Khor Fakkan Municipality announced the evacuation of the first three berths from the boat landing side of Khor Fakkan Marina, and their relocation to Al Lulu'iyah Marina.
All owners of marine vessels and users of the berths were asked to vacate them and move their boats by October 28.Recommended For You
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The municipality said that after the deadline, necessary measures would be taken, and those who fail to comply would face consequences.ALSO READ
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