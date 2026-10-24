Abu Dhabi's Tahnoun Airport Conducts Emergency Response Exercise To Test Readiness

Abu Dhabi's Tahnoun International Airport said it conducted a full emergency response exercise. This involved simulating a "complex emergency scenario" to test crisis readiness.

The airport aimed to check joint response plans, strengthen command and coordination, and ensure all entities are prepared to act quickly and effectively.

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Regular drills like these help maintain "highest standards of safety and operational readiness", according to Abu Dhabi Airports. They also help strengthen a coordinated, emirate-wide response that puts the safety of passengers, employees and the wider community first, Abu Dhabi Airports said.

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The exercise brought together relevant government entities, emergency services and airport stakeholders to strengthen coordination and response procedures.

In early October, Al Ain International Airport was renamed to Tahnoun International Airport under the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The naming was in honour of the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, who was the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region until he passed in 2024.

Sheikh Tahnoun was close to the founding father of UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. His sister, Sheikha Hessa, was married to Sheikh Zayed, and the two leaders were often pictured together. At the time of his death in 2024, Wam reported that he was one of the men that Sheikh Zayed had "absolute trust" in, and was a pivotal figure in the establishment of UAE.

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