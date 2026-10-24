LSEG Shares Rally As $3.5 Billion Octus Deal Strengthens Financial Data Business

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)London Stock Exchange Group has agreed to acquire financial data and analytics provider Octus for approximately $3.54 billion, expanding its credit market intelligence business as financial institutions reassess how artificial intelligence could reshape the market data industry.

The acquisition, announced on October 22, represents LSEG's largest transaction since its $27 billion acquisition of Refinitiv in 2019. The company operates the London Stock Exchange and the Tradeweb trading platform, while also supplying financial data, analytics and research tools to banks, asset managers and other institutional customers.

LSEG shares rose following the announcement as investors assessed the strategic rationale behind the deal and the company's improved financial outlook.

Specialised Credit Data Becomes a Competitive Advantage

Octus provides information and analysis focused on credit markets, distressed companies and complex corporate debt situations. Its products are used by banks, investors, legal professionals and other financial market participants that need detailed information to evaluate credit risk and restructuring opportunities.

The acquisition would expand LSEG's fixed income data offering and strengthen its access to specialised information that may be difficult to replicate through general purpose AI systems alone.

As financial institutions adopt AI tools for research and investment analysis, reliable proprietary data is becoming increasingly valuable. AI models can help users process information faster, but the quality of their outputs depends heavily on the accuracy, depth and relevance of the underlying data.

LSEG has been investing in its analytics business and developing AI related products, including partnerships with technology providers. The Octus acquisition could help the company combine specialised credit intelligence with its existing distribution network and financial data infrastructure.

Acquisition Comes Amid AI Disruption Concerns

Financial data providers face growing pressure to demonstrate that their products remain valuable as AI tools make it easier to search, summarise and analyse information.

LSEG shares had been under pressure as investors questioned whether emerging technologies could reduce demand for traditional financial data products or increase competition across the industry.

The company has argued that proprietary information, specialised research and integrated financial workflows can provide advantages that generic AI systems cannot easily reproduce.

Octus would add approximately $300 million to $320 million in revenue in 2026, according to company commentary reported by Reuters. LSEG expects the acquisition to be neutral to adjusted earnings during the first full year after completion, with a positive contribution thereafter.

The transaction will be financed through external debt, making the cost of borrowing and the integration of the acquired business important considerations for investors.

Raised Guidance Supports the Investment Case

Alongside the acquisition announcement, LSEG raised its 2026 outlook for organic total income excluding recoveries. The company expects growth of at least 8% at constant currencies, compared with its previous forecast range of 7% to 7.5%.

The improved guidance suggests that demand for its existing products remains resilient despite concerns about industry disruption.

Investors will now monitor regulatory approvals, integration costs, revenue growth and the contribution of Octus to LSEG's broader analytics strategy.

The deal highlights an important shift in financial technology: as AI changes how investors consume information, established data providers are increasingly investing in specialised datasets and research capabilities to protect their competitive position. LSEG's ability to combine those assets with its existing platform will determine whether the acquisition delivers lasting value.