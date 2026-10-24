Unaizah's Friends Of Patients Association Wins Inaugural Volunteer Work Award

Basil bin Mohammed Aba Al-Khail, Executive Director of the Friends of Patients Association in Unaizah, receives the Prince Faisal bin Mishaal Award for Volunteer Work from Qassim Governor Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal.

Qassim Governor Prince Faisal bin Mishaal honors the Unaizah association as Best Volunteer Opportunity Provider in the award's first edition.

- Basil bin Mohammed Aba Al-Khail, Executive Director

UNAIZAH, QASSIM, SAUDI ARABIA, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Qassim Region, has honored the Friends of Patients Association in Unaizah with the first edition of the Prince Faisal bin Mishaal Award for Volunteer Work, in the“Best Volunteer Opportunity Provider” category. Executive Director Basil bin Mohammed Aba Al-Khail received the award on behalf of the association.

“I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to His Royal Highness the Governor for honoring the association for its excellence in providing volunteer opportunities,” said Aba Al-Khail.“This recognition is a source of pride for all of us at the association, and a strong incentive to keep delivering distinguished work.”

He noted that the association runs several programs that ultimately serve patients, and that activating its volunteering department is among its most important efforts, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 's goal of reaching one million volunteers by 2030.

Maha bint Ibrahim Al-Oraini, Head of the Volunteering Department, described the award as a fitting crown for the department's work.

“Volunteering today is no longer a luxury; it is institutional work governed by high standards set by the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, which have created specialized platforms where volunteers can choose the opportunities that suit them,” said Al-Oraini.

She explained that the department sets its plans at the start of each season, offering volunteer opportunities across diverse fields that meet individual interests and serve the association's needs. It then follows up on delivery, in person or remotely, before preparing and evaluating volunteers, certifying volunteer hours and rewarding outstanding volunteers.

Al-Oraini added that the association also runs“Namaa,” an initiative dedicated to awareness and promoting a culture of volunteering. Through planned field visits to various sites and organizations, the initiative highlights volunteering's vital role in community development, alongside opening channels of communication with members of the public.

About Friends of Patients Association in Unaizah

Friends of Patients Association in Unaizah is a charitable association registered with the National Center for Non-Profit Sector Development (No. 3625, dated 23/8/1442 AH). It provides assistance to patients according to their needs, regardless of nationality, including financial and in-kind support, medical devices and supplies, medications, diagnosis and treatment costs, and patient transportation. It also attends to patients' social needs, guided by the principle of social solidarity. Learn more at .

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Unaizah's Friends of Patients Association Wins Inaugural Volunteer Work Award News Provided By Armath Establishment For Managing and Organizing Exhibitions and Conferences October 23, 2026, 15:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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