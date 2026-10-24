Uzbekistan, EY Explore AI, Technology Export Cooperation Opportunities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and professional services firm EY are exploring opportunities to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and technology exports, with a focus on attracting international investment and creating high-paying jobs.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Digital Technologies.

The discussions took place during an online meeting on October 23 between Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and EY representatives, including Timothy Grosser, an EY partner and alliance leader for NVIDIA and Dell Technologies, according to a statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Digital Technologies.

The meeting focused on strengthening Uzbekistan's technology and innovation ecosystem and identifying areas in which the country could build a competitive position in global markets.

The parties discussed ways to attract international technology companies and investment, expand technology services exports, and train specialists to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Particular attention was given to translating technology initiatives into economic results, especially through the creation of new, skilled and well-paid jobs.

The ministry and EY expressed interest in continuing their cooperation and exploring practical next steps involving IT Park Uzbekistan and Enterprise Uzbekistan to support the country's long-term technology development goals.

EY has operated in Uzbekistan since 1995, when it opened its office in Tashkent. The company employs around 200 professionals in the country and provides auditing and advisory services across sectors including oil and gas, mining, financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing and tourism.