Who Is Matthew Vandyke And What Is Next In Myanmar Arms Training Case As Court Allow Him To Stay In US Till February?

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Delhi court on Friday allowed US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke and six Ukrainians who were arrested in March by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to remain abroad. VanDyke was arrested in Kolkata while the Ukrainian nationals were held in Lucknow and Delhi for allegedly supporting and training ethnic armed groups in Myanmar that were allegedly inimical to India's national security.

According to the investigators, VanDyke and his team entered Mizoram on tourist visas and crossed illegally into Myanmar, where they established training camps to coach urban combat and drone warfare to ethnic armed groups.

The NIA had alleged that the accused entered India on tourist visas, travelled through restricted areas without the requisite permits and crossed into Myanma through unauthorised points.

Who is Matthew VanDyke?

VanDyke, a self-described combat specialist and founder of security firm Sons of Liberty International (SOLI), a US-based non-profit organisation that says it trains local forces resisting authoritarian regimes. He also claims to be a documentary filmmaker. VanDyke was also a part of the anti-Muammar Gaddafi rebels during Libya's 2011 uprising, where he was captured and held as a prisoner for several months before escaping, according to his website.

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After spending over six months in Tihar Jail under UAPA, he was granted default bail in September 2026 default bail by the Special NIA Court at Rouse Avenue after the court noted that the NIA had filed a chargesheet within the statutory period in relation to the Foreigners Act offences, while its investigation concerning the alleged UAPA offences was stated to be continuing.

Dyke also paid ₹5.5 lakh towards compounding charges before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in connection with offences under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Court extends VanDyke's US stay till February

The accused had earlier moved a plea to return to their home countries for six weeks and meet their families. On September 24, the court allowed them to go for a month. They were directed to return by October 23, when the case was scheduled to be heard.

| US national Van Dyke pays ₹5.5 lakh compounding charge; may return to US

On Friday, Special Judge Prashant Sharma extended till February 24 next year the permission granted to them to remain outside India. The court's decision came after the NIA submitted that they need more time to investigate several aspects of the case.

The court also granted liberty to VanDyke to return to the US, as he appeared in person on Friday. The other six accused appeared through video conferencing, citing health issues.

Speaking with PTI outside the courtroom, VanDyke questioned the continuation of the case against him.

"There's no reason for it to continue. If not, I'll stay in India. Until this is over," he said.