Cong Gets Into Poll Mode For Assembly Elections In Five States

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Congress party has gone into poll mode ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. The party has appointed chairpersons for its election War Rooms in the five states, with the appointments taking immediate effect.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, the proposal for the appointments was approved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to oversee the party's election War Room operations in the respective states.

The appointments include Sachin Yadav for Uttar Pradesh, Kannan Gopinathan for Punjab, Imroz Khan for Goa, Biswaranjan Mohanty for Manipur and Krishan Satrod for Uttarakhand.

The party said the appointments had been approved with immediate effect as part of its preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Election War Rooms play a key role in coordinating campaign-related activities, managing communication, monitoring political developments and facilitating coordination among party units during elections.

The appointments are expected to support the Congress' organisational and campaign preparations in the five states as it works to strengthen coordination and election management ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

The announcement was made through an official press release dated October 24.

Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee General Secretary, K.C. Venugopal earlier on Friday said the party held high-level meetings with senior leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to intensify mobilisation for the INDIA Bloc's mega rally against alleged 'Vote Chori' scheduled for November 1 in New Delhi.

In a post on X, Venugopal said that he, along with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam, UP PCC President Aradhana Misra Mona and other senior leaders from the state to discuss strategies for building large-scale participation in the rally.

A separate meeting was also held with AICC in-charge Sanjay Dutt, Haryana PCC President Rao Narender Singh and senior leaders from Haryana to strengthen organisational efforts in that state, he said.

Venugopal described the November 1 event at Ramleela Maidan as the culmination of a massive 'Delhi Chalo' march that would converge in the national Capital on the same day.