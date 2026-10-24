PM Modi To Visit Uttar Pradesh, Odisha Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a visit to Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on Sunday. During the visit, he will witness the Indian Air Force's aerial display at Namo Ghat in Varanasi and will inaugurate the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar.

During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate a new garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi at around 11 a.m.

The facility marks an important step towards strengthening India's textile and apparel manufacturing ecosystem and promoting industrial growth in the region.

Focusing on modern manufacturing practices, the facility is expected to create meaningful employment opportunities, particularly for women, and contribute to the region's economic progress. The inauguration also highlights Uttar Pradesh's growing role as a destination for industrial investment and manufacturing-led growth, an official statement said.

Later in the afternoon, PM Modi will witness the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at Namo Ghat in Varanasi as the Chief Guest. The programme will commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force and will be held under the theme 'Wings over Ganges'.

The aerial display will feature aircraft including the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, SU-30MKI and Rafale, along with transport aircraft. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army will also participate, showcasing jointness in operations. The IAF's premier display teams, including the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, will also participate in the event. The display will showcase precision flying, coordination and operational excellence.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Odisha, where he is scheduled to inaugurate the RBI's Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the technological foundations of India's financial system.

The institute has been designed to meet the bank's computing requirements and to provide a secure, resilient, scalable and future-ready computing ecosystem for the RBI and the broader financial sector.

Four state-of-the-art data centres will host mission-critical Payment and Settlement systems, along with other flagship initiatives. The facility has been certified to Uptime Institute Tier IV standard - the global benchmark for data centre infrastructure - placing it in the highest tier of operational resilience. It is among the largest Tier IV certified facilities in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector worldwide.

According to an official statement, the facility will contribute to widening the reach, efficiency and reliability of digital financial services, and will form the secure digital foundation on which India's increasingly technology-driven financial economy can grow. It will also help strengthen the Reserve Bank's unique standing as a leader in digital infrastructure amongst the central banking community.

The Cyber Security Training Institute will boost capability building, providing a dedicated institutional platform for cybersecurity and enterprise-technology training, research, and sector-wide capability development. This institute will focus on cutting edge technologies relevant to the BFSI sector including Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence and other frontier technologies.