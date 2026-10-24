After Delays And Irregularity Allegations, Gujarat Police Revises Repair Rules

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 24 (IANS) The Gujarat Police will discontinue the practice of obtaining three quotations for individual repair works at police residential buildings and office premises, replacing it with a system of procuring materials directly and maintaining stocks to speed up maintenance and improve transparency.

Director General of Police (DGP) G.S. Malik has issued a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for routine and special repairs of residential and non-residential police buildings across the state.

A review of repair works undertaken in 2025-26 found that 4,119 of the 4,789 works, costing Rs 17.48 crore out of a total expenditure of around Rs 19 crore, were carried out through the three-quotation system.

The process reportedly led to delays in approvals, administrative difficulties and allegations of irregularities. Under the revised system, offices will obtain three quotations for materials rather than for individual repair jobs.

They will maintain adequate stocks of materials required for civil and electrical works, following a system already used for clothing items at Police Headquarters.

All offices must maintain stock and issue registers in the prescribed format. A Class-I or Class-II officer will physically verify the materials and issue a certificate by the fifth day of every month.

The head of the office must also personally inspect the stock once every three months, by January 10, April 10, July 10 and October 10.

The arrangement is intended to ensure the availability of essential supplies, including electrical fittings, spare parts and plumbing materials, so that routine problems such as leaking taps, faulty lights and fans, wiring defects and pipeline leaks can be addressed without waiting for fresh quotations for each job.

Materials will be purchased at competitive rates from authorised dealers, with records maintained to facilitate checks. The SOP also calls for the use of quality materials from reputed companies to reduce the need for repeated repairs.

Repair work will be undertaken by engaging semi-skilled labourers at the daily wage rates prescribed by the Labour and Employment Department.

Where major repairs cannot be completed through the purchase of materials alone and require the three-quotation process, prior written approval from the competent authority - the Commissioner of Police or the Range Head, as applicable - will be mandatory before work begins at the commissionerate, district or unit level.

Works costing more than Rs 50,000 will be classified as "special repairs". Proposals for such works must be prepared in consultation with the Executive Engineer of Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation Ltd.

The SOP also requires separate registers to record repair complaints relating to residential buildings and offices, along with the dates on which the complaints are resolved.

The new procedure will apply to police residential facilities and office premises across Gujarat, with the stated aim of reducing administrative delays, improving maintenance and strengthening accountability in the use of public funds.