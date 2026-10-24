Four Pilots Die After Two Trainer Aircraft Crash At Fernando Air Base

Philippine Air Force Training Accident

Four Philippine Air Force (PAF) pilots were killed when two SF-260 trainer aircraft crashed during a training flight at Fernando Air Base on Friday, prompting the temporary grounding of all SF-260 aircraft pending an investigation into the accident. In a post on X, the Philippine Air Force said it "mourns the loss of four pilots in an aviation accident involving two SF-260 aircraft during a training flight at Fernando Air Base on October 23, 2026, at 3:51 PM." READ | The Philippine Air Force (PAF) mourns the loss of four pilots in an aviation accident involving two SF-260 aircraft during a training flight at Fernando Air Base on October 23, 2026, at 3:51 PM. Read more: - Philippine Air Force (@PhilAirForce) October 24, 2026

Both aircraft went down within the perimeter of the air base, with no other casualties reported, according to the PAF. The Philippine Air Force said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the accident. It added that all SF-260 aircraft had been temporarily grounded as a precautionary safety measure.

The PAF also paid tribute to the deceased pilots and said it was coordinating with their families to provide necessary assistance. "The PAF honors the service and sacrifice of our fallen aviators and is coordinating with their bereaved families to provide necessary assistance," the statement said. At the request of the bereaved families, the Air Force appealed to the public to respect their privacy during this time.

Global Military Aviation Incidents

The incident comes amid other military aviation accidents involving fighter aircraft during training flights in different parts of the world. According to the Anadolu news agency, Russia's Defence Ministry said a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet crashed in the Kaliningrad region during a scheduled training flight on Wednesday. Both pilots ejected before the aircraft went down, the ministry said in a statement. The crew was evacuated by a ground search-and-rescue team, and their lives were not in danger, it added.

Russian media reports, citing sources, said the aircraft crashed in the Chernyakhovsky district, between the settlements of Timofeyevka and Zelyony Bor. Both pilots sustained injuries and were taken to a military hospital, according to the reports. The cause of the crash was not officially announced.

Meanwhile, two people were killed when a French Air Force Mirage 2000D fighter jet crashed during a training flight in northeastern France, broadcaster BFMTV reported on Thursday. "The evidence discovered at the accident site confirms two deaths," the Metz prosecutor's office told the broadcaster. "However, this evidence must be corroborated by ongoing DNA analysis for identification purposes."

Authorities had earlier confirmed the pilot's death, while search operations continued for the aircraft's navigator. The jet, operating from Nancy-Ochey air base, crashed late Tuesday in the Meurthe-et-Moselle department near Nancy, between the villages of Rogeville, Domevre-en-Haye and Tremblecourt. Henry Lemoine, mayor of nearby Pont-a-Mousson, said substantial police and firefighting resources had been deployed, with aircraft debris located by a drone. A crisis coordination centre was established in Rogeville, while local authorities warned of possible traffic disruptions in the surrounding area. A judicial investigation was opened to determine the circumstances and cause of the French aircraft crash. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)