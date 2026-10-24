Can Wearing Bra Cause Breast Cancer? Common Myth To Scientific Facts Explained

Women have often thought whether wearing a bra all day long, using an underwire bra or even sleeping in it would increase the risk of breast cancer. There has been talk about this issue for years now. Find out if it really cause breast cancer or not.

Does Wearing A Bra Increase Breast Cancer Risk?

In 2014, Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention journal published a study investigating the habits of postmenopausal women aged between 55 and 74 years regarding the use of bras. It was discovered that there is no correlation between breast cancer risk and the number of hours women spent wearing bras, underwire bras or even when they first started wearing one.

Are Breast Lumps Or Tight Bras The Reason Behind Cancer?

According to another myth, tight bras and underwire structures block the lymph fluid from draining, resulting in accumulation of toxins in the breast tissues and causing cancer.

However, no evidence has been found supporting such claims by scientific research. No connection between breast cancer and types of bras and their impact on lymphatic drainage has been discovered yet.

Is Wearing Bra During Sleeping Hours Considered Safe?

There is no proof that sleeping with a bra can increase chances of developing breast cancer. Same is true for all-day wearing of bra too.

The only thing one should take into account while choosing to wear a bra to sleep is whether or not it will be comfortable or not.

What Actually Increases the Risk of Breast Cancer?

There are a number of factors which have been associated with increased breast cancer risk, and these include age, family history, inherited genetic mutations like BRCA1 and BRCA2, alcohol intake, and lack of physical activity. It is not certain that having these risk factors will necessarily cause someone to develop breast cancer.

Additionally, women need to look out for any changes in their breasts, which may include a new lump, change in breast size, change in the nipples, or any discharge from the nipples.

Conclusion

It is evident that there is no link between wearing a bra, even a tight or underwire bra, and breast cancer. Rather than being concerned about the type of bra worn, women need to take care of their breasts and look out for any changes.