QFFD Signs Agreement With French Crisis And Support Center In Paris

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the Crisis and Support Center, affiliated with the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing co-operation in the fields of humanitarian aid, emergency response, and achieving stability, thereby contributing to supporting communities affected by crises.

The signing ceremony was attended by HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad al-Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Fund for Development, and Elise Caron, the Minister Delegate for Francophonie, International Partnerships, and French Nationals Abroad, attached to the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France.

The memorandum was signed in Paris by Fahad bin Hamad al-Sulaiti, Director-General of the Qatar Fund for Development, and Gael Visier, Director of the French Crisis and Support Center.

Qatar Fund for Development French Crisis and Support Center