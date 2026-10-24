Qatar Condemns Attack On Church In Jordan

Qatar has strongly condemned the attack on a church in Karak Governorate in Jordan, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated Qatar's firm rejection of violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motives or causes.

The ministry also underscored its absolute rejection of attacks on places of worship and the terrorisation of innocent people.

The MoFA expressed Qatar's solidarity with Jordan in all measures taken to safeguard the country's security and stability.

It also extended its condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Jordan, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

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