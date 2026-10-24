Trump Warns of Possible Renewed US Military Action Against Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump warned Friday that Washington could launch another military operation against Iran if Tehran refuses to enter negotiations, raising the prospect of renewed hostilities despite ongoing efforts to reach a diplomatic settlement.
Speaking at a rally in Florida, Trump referred to the previously named operations Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury, claiming that the two campaigns had inflicted extensive damage on Iran's nuclear capabilities.
“We obliterated Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer,” Trump told supporters. “You remember that late at night, one of them, and then did the rest with Operation Epic Fury, which it was.”
Trump subsequently suggested that the United States could carry out additional military action if Iranian officials failed to agree to negotiations.
“We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree,” he said.
The president urged Tehran to pursue a diplomatic solution, arguing that reaching an agreement would be the more sensible course of action. However, he expressed doubts that Iranian leaders would accept the opportunity to negotiate.
“If they're smart, they'll just say, ‘Let's get down to business,’” Trump said.
His remarks signal that the US administration continues to consider military pressure as an option in its dealings with Iran, even as efforts to establish a lasting agreement remain unresolved.
Ceasefire Fails To Produce Final Peace Agreement
The conflict, which began in late February, has not reached a comprehensive settlement despite a ceasefire and a memorandum of understanding intended to establish a framework for a final peace deal.
The continued absence of a definitive agreement has left the situation uncertain, with the possibility of renewed military operations remaining a concern.
Trump's latest warning suggests that Washington is prepared to consider further action if diplomatic efforts fail to produce the outcome it seeks. His comments did not, however, establish a specific date for any potential new operation.
Reports Point To Preparations For Possible Renewed Strikes
The remarks come amid reports that the United States and Israel have developed plans for potential renewed attacks against Iran following the American midterm elections.
Israel is also approaching its parliamentary elections, scheduled for October 27, adding another political development to the wider regional situation.
Although the reported plans indicate that renewed strikes are being considered, Trump's public statements did not confirm that a final decision had been made to launch another operation.
The situation remains dependent on whether negotiations can advance and whether the parties can reach an agreement capable of preventing a return to large-scale military confrontation.
Speaking at a rally in Florida, Trump referred to the previously named operations Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury, claiming that the two campaigns had inflicted extensive damage on Iran's nuclear capabilities.
“We obliterated Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer,” Trump told supporters. “You remember that late at night, one of them, and then did the rest with Operation Epic Fury, which it was.”
Trump subsequently suggested that the United States could carry out additional military action if Iranian officials failed to agree to negotiations.
“We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree,” he said.
The president urged Tehran to pursue a diplomatic solution, arguing that reaching an agreement would be the more sensible course of action. However, he expressed doubts that Iranian leaders would accept the opportunity to negotiate.
“If they're smart, they'll just say, ‘Let's get down to business,’” Trump said.
His remarks signal that the US administration continues to consider military pressure as an option in its dealings with Iran, even as efforts to establish a lasting agreement remain unresolved.
Ceasefire Fails To Produce Final Peace Agreement
The conflict, which began in late February, has not reached a comprehensive settlement despite a ceasefire and a memorandum of understanding intended to establish a framework for a final peace deal.
The continued absence of a definitive agreement has left the situation uncertain, with the possibility of renewed military operations remaining a concern.
Trump's latest warning suggests that Washington is prepared to consider further action if diplomatic efforts fail to produce the outcome it seeks. His comments did not, however, establish a specific date for any potential new operation.
Reports Point To Preparations For Possible Renewed Strikes
The remarks come amid reports that the United States and Israel have developed plans for potential renewed attacks against Iran following the American midterm elections.
Israel is also approaching its parliamentary elections, scheduled for October 27, adding another political development to the wider regional situation.
Although the reported plans indicate that renewed strikes are being considered, Trump's public statements did not confirm that a final decision had been made to launch another operation.
The situation remains dependent on whether negotiations can advance and whether the parties can reach an agreement capable of preventing a return to large-scale military confrontation.
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