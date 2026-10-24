Jordan Declares National Mourning After Church Attack Kills Seven in Karak
(MENAFN) Jordan has announced three days of national mourning following a terrorist attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Hamoud village in the southern governorate of Karak that killed seven people.
Prime Minister Jafar Hassan issued the directive Friday, declaring the mourning period effective October 23, 2026. Flags will be flown at half-staff at ministries, government departments and public institutions across the country as Jordan pays tribute to the victims.
The government said the decision reflected “the grief of all Jordanians and their solidarity in this painful tragedy.” It also extended condolences to the families of those killed and wished a swift recovery to those injured in the attack.
The incident has prompted an ongoing investigation as authorities work to establish the circumstances surrounding the assault and identify everyone involved.
Government Condemns Extremist Ideology Behind Attack
Government spokesman and Communications Minister Mohammad Momani attributed the attack to “extremist takfiri ideology,” a term referring to the practice of declaring others to be unbelievers.
Momani said investigators were examining whether those responsible had links to organized groups. The findings will be made public once the investigation has been completed, he added.
Authorities are continuing efforts to track down the attackers and anyone suspected of involvement in the crime. The government has not yet announced the final findings of the investigation.
The attack has also renewed attention to the place of Jordan's Christian community within the country's national identity. Momani emphasized that Christians are “an integral and inseparable part of Jordan’s national fabric,” highlighting their longstanding presence in the country's history and society.
King Abdullah Visits Injured Victims
King Abdullah II visited injured people receiving treatment at Karak Government Hospital on Friday evening, following the attack.
The visit came after the king pledged the “harshest” punishment in response to the incident, underscoring the authorities' commitment to pursuing those responsible.
As the investigation continues, the government has declared a period of national mourning to honor those killed, express solidarity with their families and recognize the wider impact of the tragedy on communities across Jordan.
Prime Minister Jafar Hassan issued the directive Friday, declaring the mourning period effective October 23, 2026. Flags will be flown at half-staff at ministries, government departments and public institutions across the country as Jordan pays tribute to the victims.
The government said the decision reflected “the grief of all Jordanians and their solidarity in this painful tragedy.” It also extended condolences to the families of those killed and wished a swift recovery to those injured in the attack.
The incident has prompted an ongoing investigation as authorities work to establish the circumstances surrounding the assault and identify everyone involved.
Government Condemns Extremist Ideology Behind Attack
Government spokesman and Communications Minister Mohammad Momani attributed the attack to “extremist takfiri ideology,” a term referring to the practice of declaring others to be unbelievers.
Momani said investigators were examining whether those responsible had links to organized groups. The findings will be made public once the investigation has been completed, he added.
Authorities are continuing efforts to track down the attackers and anyone suspected of involvement in the crime. The government has not yet announced the final findings of the investigation.
The attack has also renewed attention to the place of Jordan's Christian community within the country's national identity. Momani emphasized that Christians are “an integral and inseparable part of Jordan’s national fabric,” highlighting their longstanding presence in the country's history and society.
King Abdullah Visits Injured Victims
King Abdullah II visited injured people receiving treatment at Karak Government Hospital on Friday evening, following the attack.
The visit came after the king pledged the “harshest” punishment in response to the incident, underscoring the authorities' commitment to pursuing those responsible.
As the investigation continues, the government has declared a period of national mourning to honor those killed, express solidarity with their families and recognize the wider impact of the tragedy on communities across Jordan.
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