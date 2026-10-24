Lula And Bolsonaro Clash Over Corruption, Security in Final Brazil Election Debate
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and conservative Senator Flavio Bolsonaro exchanged fierce accusations over infrastructure, public safety and alleged corruption during their final televised debate on Friday, just two days before voters choose the country's next president in a closely contested runoff.
The debate, broadcast from TV Globo's studios in Rio de Janeiro, came as the latest Datafolha survey, published Thursday, showed the two candidates tied at 50% each, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding Sunday's vote.
Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, entered the runoff after securing 47% of the vote in the first round, compared with 45% for Lula, the veteran leader of the Workers' Party (PT).
With the presidential race approaching its conclusion, both candidates used the final encounter to challenge their opponent's record and appeal to undecided voters. The discussion covered economic management, stalled public projects, social benefits, criminal justice and allegations involving the candidates and their political families.
Infrastructure And Government Spending Dominate Opening Exchanges
Bolsonaro began by criticizing the government's record on infrastructure, claiming that 100,500 construction projects across Brazil had stalled.
“Brazil has once again become a vast graveyard of construction projects,” he said, arguing that excessive public expenditure had weakened the economy and placed pressure on households.
“Purchasing power has been destroyed by the government, which spends too much.”
Lula rejected the criticism and pledged to complete projects that had been suspended or delayed. He highlighted federal spending on highways, tunnels and water diversion infrastructure as evidence of the administration's efforts to improve public services and support development.
The exchange reflected a broader disagreement over economic priorities, with Bolsonaro portraying government spending as a burden on households while Lula emphasized public investment as a means of completing essential infrastructure and stimulating economic activity.
Seeking to strengthen his appeal among middle-income voters, Bolsonaro promised increases in the minimum wage and pensions. He also sought to reassure voters that he would not privatize two major state-owned companies, Banco do Brasil and Petrobras.
Candidates Challenge Each Other's Political Records
The debate repeatedly shifted from policy disagreements to criticism of the candidates' past decisions.
Lula targeted Bolsonaro over his opposition to extending maternity leave when he served as a representative in Rio de Janeiro state. Bolsonaro acknowledged his earlier position and indicated that his views had changed after becoming a parent.
"After having had children, I would vote completely differently."
Lula also revived criticism of the coronavirus pandemic response under former President Jair Bolsonaro, accusing the previous administration of ignoring medical advice and allowing more than 700,000 Brazilians to die.
Flavio Bolsonaro responded by attacking Lula's approach to criminal justice, portraying the president as too lenient toward offenders and insufficiently attentive to victims.
"Lula, why don’t you put the victims’ interests above those of the criminals?" he asked.
The exchanges demonstrated how public security and the handling of the pandemic remain politically sensitive issues, with both campaigns seeking to use their opponents' records to influence voters in the final days before the election.
Corruption Allegations Escalate During Debate
The confrontation became increasingly personal when Lula raised allegations concerning an offshore property dispute linked to Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison.
The footballer had recently accused Bolsonaro of obtaining an island and a mansion in Angra dos Reis through allegedly improper legal maneuvers. Lula used the controversy to raise broader questions about allegations of corruption involving the Bolsonaro family.
Bolsonaro countered by accusing Lula of accepting an expensive bottle of whiskey from a political donor. He claimed the gift was worth 500,000 reais, equivalent to approximately $100,700.
The competing accusations shifted attention away from broader policy issues and toward specific claims involving property and personal conduct. Neither allegation was established as proven by the debate itself.
The episode highlighted the increasingly confrontational tone of the campaign, as both candidates sought to undermine their opponent's credibility ahead of the final vote.
TV Globo Introduces Rules To Prevent Confrontations
The broadcaster introduced strict stage arrangements to avoid a repeat of behavior seen during an earlier debate on TV Band.
During Sunday's event, Bolsonaro had repeatedly stood behind Lula while the president was speaking, a move that drew attention to the candidates' physical positioning as well as their verbal exchanges.
TV Globo required both contenders to remain within designated areas while the other was speaking, seeking to limit non-verbal intimidation and keep the discussion focused on the candidates' arguments.
The restrictions were designed to maintain order during the final televised encounter, which offered both campaigns one of their last major opportunities to address voters directly before election day.
Digital Campaigns Intensify Ahead Of Sunday's Vote
The narrow polling margin has driven an increase in online campaigning and grassroots mobilization across Brazil as supporters attempt to persuade undecided voters.
The Workers' Party launched an expanded social media effort through its “Lula Army” WhatsApp network, seeking to generate momentum for a late comeback, known in Portuguese as a virada.
The network added more than one million followers on Friday, bringing its subscriber total close to 10 million, according to the campaign figures cited in the report.
Bolsonaro, meanwhile, has sought to present his candidacy as part of a wider conservative resurgence across Latin America. Although former US President Donald Trump has not explicitly endorsed him, Bolsonaro has continued to position himself within the region's broader right-wing political movement.
The competing campaign strategies reflect the high stakes of the runoff, with both sides relying on digital outreach and local organizing to strengthen turnout and mobilize supporters.
Brazil Prepares For A Closely Fought Presidential Runoff
Brazilians will vote on Sunday to determine the country's next president after a campaign marked by sharp ideological divisions and repeated personal attacks.
The latest polling figures suggest an exceptionally close contest, with Lula and Bolsonaro tied at 50% in the Datafolha survey released Thursday. Bolsonaro's first-round advantage has kept the race competitive, while Lula's campaign is seeking to convert its support into a decisive final-round result.
The election has exposed deep divisions over economic management, public security, government spending and the political legacy of the Bolsonaro family.
With the final debate concluded, both candidates are turning their attention to last-minute voter mobilization as Brazil prepares for a runoff that could shape the country's political direction for years to come.
The debate, broadcast from TV Globo's studios in Rio de Janeiro, came as the latest Datafolha survey, published Thursday, showed the two candidates tied at 50% each, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding Sunday's vote.
Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, entered the runoff after securing 47% of the vote in the first round, compared with 45% for Lula, the veteran leader of the Workers' Party (PT).
With the presidential race approaching its conclusion, both candidates used the final encounter to challenge their opponent's record and appeal to undecided voters. The discussion covered economic management, stalled public projects, social benefits, criminal justice and allegations involving the candidates and their political families.
Infrastructure And Government Spending Dominate Opening Exchanges
Bolsonaro began by criticizing the government's record on infrastructure, claiming that 100,500 construction projects across Brazil had stalled.
“Brazil has once again become a vast graveyard of construction projects,” he said, arguing that excessive public expenditure had weakened the economy and placed pressure on households.
“Purchasing power has been destroyed by the government, which spends too much.”
Lula rejected the criticism and pledged to complete projects that had been suspended or delayed. He highlighted federal spending on highways, tunnels and water diversion infrastructure as evidence of the administration's efforts to improve public services and support development.
The exchange reflected a broader disagreement over economic priorities, with Bolsonaro portraying government spending as a burden on households while Lula emphasized public investment as a means of completing essential infrastructure and stimulating economic activity.
Seeking to strengthen his appeal among middle-income voters, Bolsonaro promised increases in the minimum wage and pensions. He also sought to reassure voters that he would not privatize two major state-owned companies, Banco do Brasil and Petrobras.
Candidates Challenge Each Other's Political Records
The debate repeatedly shifted from policy disagreements to criticism of the candidates' past decisions.
Lula targeted Bolsonaro over his opposition to extending maternity leave when he served as a representative in Rio de Janeiro state. Bolsonaro acknowledged his earlier position and indicated that his views had changed after becoming a parent.
"After having had children, I would vote completely differently."
Lula also revived criticism of the coronavirus pandemic response under former President Jair Bolsonaro, accusing the previous administration of ignoring medical advice and allowing more than 700,000 Brazilians to die.
Flavio Bolsonaro responded by attacking Lula's approach to criminal justice, portraying the president as too lenient toward offenders and insufficiently attentive to victims.
"Lula, why don’t you put the victims’ interests above those of the criminals?" he asked.
The exchanges demonstrated how public security and the handling of the pandemic remain politically sensitive issues, with both campaigns seeking to use their opponents' records to influence voters in the final days before the election.
Corruption Allegations Escalate During Debate
The confrontation became increasingly personal when Lula raised allegations concerning an offshore property dispute linked to Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison.
The footballer had recently accused Bolsonaro of obtaining an island and a mansion in Angra dos Reis through allegedly improper legal maneuvers. Lula used the controversy to raise broader questions about allegations of corruption involving the Bolsonaro family.
Bolsonaro countered by accusing Lula of accepting an expensive bottle of whiskey from a political donor. He claimed the gift was worth 500,000 reais, equivalent to approximately $100,700.
The competing accusations shifted attention away from broader policy issues and toward specific claims involving property and personal conduct. Neither allegation was established as proven by the debate itself.
The episode highlighted the increasingly confrontational tone of the campaign, as both candidates sought to undermine their opponent's credibility ahead of the final vote.
TV Globo Introduces Rules To Prevent Confrontations
The broadcaster introduced strict stage arrangements to avoid a repeat of behavior seen during an earlier debate on TV Band.
During Sunday's event, Bolsonaro had repeatedly stood behind Lula while the president was speaking, a move that drew attention to the candidates' physical positioning as well as their verbal exchanges.
TV Globo required both contenders to remain within designated areas while the other was speaking, seeking to limit non-verbal intimidation and keep the discussion focused on the candidates' arguments.
The restrictions were designed to maintain order during the final televised encounter, which offered both campaigns one of their last major opportunities to address voters directly before election day.
Digital Campaigns Intensify Ahead Of Sunday's Vote
The narrow polling margin has driven an increase in online campaigning and grassroots mobilization across Brazil as supporters attempt to persuade undecided voters.
The Workers' Party launched an expanded social media effort through its “Lula Army” WhatsApp network, seeking to generate momentum for a late comeback, known in Portuguese as a virada.
The network added more than one million followers on Friday, bringing its subscriber total close to 10 million, according to the campaign figures cited in the report.
Bolsonaro, meanwhile, has sought to present his candidacy as part of a wider conservative resurgence across Latin America. Although former US President Donald Trump has not explicitly endorsed him, Bolsonaro has continued to position himself within the region's broader right-wing political movement.
The competing campaign strategies reflect the high stakes of the runoff, with both sides relying on digital outreach and local organizing to strengthen turnout and mobilize supporters.
Brazil Prepares For A Closely Fought Presidential Runoff
Brazilians will vote on Sunday to determine the country's next president after a campaign marked by sharp ideological divisions and repeated personal attacks.
The latest polling figures suggest an exceptionally close contest, with Lula and Bolsonaro tied at 50% in the Datafolha survey released Thursday. Bolsonaro's first-round advantage has kept the race competitive, while Lula's campaign is seeking to convert its support into a decisive final-round result.
The election has exposed deep divisions over economic management, public security, government spending and the political legacy of the Bolsonaro family.
With the final debate concluded, both candidates are turning their attention to last-minute voter mobilization as Brazil prepares for a runoff that could shape the country's political direction for years to come.
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