Upendra Limaye To Host Marathi Version Of 'Crime Patrol'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) National Award-winning actor Upendra Limaye is all set to host the Marathi version of the popular crime-based television franchise 'Crime Patrol', IANS has exclusively learnt.

Speaking exclusively to IANS about his association with the show, Upendra Limaye said,“As an actor, I've seen how stories can impact people. With Crime Patrol Marathi, I hope to encourage viewers to think, question and stay alert. In today's world, where anything can go viral in seconds, it's important to spread awareness and positive thoughts too. I am happy to be associated with Sony Marathi to take this message forward, because building a safer society is everyone's responsibility.”

Titled 'Crime Patrol Marathi', the show will premiere on October 26 and air Monday to Saturday at 10 PM.

The show aims to raise awareness about crime, encourage vigilance and highlight the importance of collective responsibility. Inspired by real-life cases, it will also explore incidents that underline the need to recognise warning signs, question suspicious circumstances and exercise caution while placing trust in others.

The tagline of the show is written in Marathi, which in English reads as,“Delete wrong thoughts and make good thoughts viral, because now the responsibility belongs to all of us!”

The Marathi adaptation builds on the franchise's legacy of presenting crime stories with an emphasis on awareness and caution, while bringing its message to Marathi-speaking audiences.

Talking about Upendra Limaye, the actor has carved a niche for himself with his versatile performances across Marathi and Hindi cinema.

He won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Marathi film 'Jogwa' in 2009, in which he portrayed Tayappa.

His Marathi filmography includes acclaimed titles such as 'Mukta', 'Bangarwadi', 'Kairee', 'Savarkhed: Ek Gaav', 'Yellow', 'Mulshi Pattern' and 'Sangeet Manapmaan'.

In Hindi cinema, he has been part of films such as Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Chandni Bar', 'Page 3' and 'Traffic Signal', along with 'Sarkar Raj', 'Antim: The Final Truth' and 'Madgaon Express'. He gained more national recognition for his portrayal of Freddy Patil in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' (2023).

–IANS

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