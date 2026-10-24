Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' Has Become 'Sting Operation Ki Dukaan, Claims K'taka BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 24 (IANS) Senior BJP leader R. Ashoka on Saturday took a swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, asking whether his 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' had turned into a wholesale 'Sting Operation Ki Dukaan' amid the ongoing controversy over alleged sting operations and politics of blackmail in Karnataka.

In a statement, R. Ashoka alleged that Karnataka politics had hit a new low, accusing ruling party leaders of engaging in conspiracies and backstabbing.

He alleged that ministers were using secret sting operations to blackmail party members, secure tickets and settle personal scores.

“The KPCC is no longer a political party - it is a syndicate thriving on dirty tricks,” R. Ashoka alleged.

Targeting Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, R. Ashoka questioned whether covert recordings, alleged extortion and attempts to undermine senior party leaders represented the MP's vision of“Mohabbat”.

He also questioned whether such activities formed part of the Karnataka government's much-publicised guarantee model.

Ashoka also criticised Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, alleging that his government had become a helpless spectator to the controversy.

“When your own Cabinet ministers expose a web of internal blackmail and betrayal, it proves your administration is rotten to the core,” R. Ashoka alleged.

“The countdown has begun and your days are numbered,” R. Ashoka said, warning the Congress leadership of political consequences.

The alleged sting operation controversy has triggered sharp exchanges between the Congress and BJP in Karnataka, with Opposition leaders raising questions over the recordings and demanding accountability.

R. Ashoka further alleged: "The Congress party is witnessing the most disgraceful internal warfare ever seen in the history of Karnataka politics. Congress leaders are immersed in a dirty game of backstabbing and conspiracies against their own colleagues to grab power, cling to their positions and undermine one another."

The Congress leaders, who are conspiring to destroy one another, have reached the ultimate level of blackmail politics, he claimed.