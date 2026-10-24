Prices Of Fruits, Vegetables Soar In Bengal Retail Markets Ahead Of Kojagori Laxmi Puja

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 24 (IANS) With Kojagori Laxmi Puja set to be celebrated on Sunday, prices of fruits, vegetables, and other puja essentials have surged sharply in West Bengal, putting additional financial pressure on middle-class households and forcing many families to scale down the festivities.

The price rise has been reported not only in Kolkata but also in district markets across the state. From fruits for offerings to vegetables used in traditional bhog, consumers are facing significantly higher costs than last year. Many of them have been forced to curtail rituals due to soaring prices.

A bundle of“Dhaner Shish" (Paddy ears) and packets full of grains are two important ingredients for offerings to the“Goddess of Wealth” as per Hindu mythology, on the occasion of Kojagori Laxmi Puja. One piece of Paddy Ears, which cost between Rs 1 and Rs 2 last year, doubled to Rs 5 per piece this year.

The price of a five-gram packet of grain too almost doubled this year to Rs 20. Similarly, a piece of“Chadmala”, which is basically a sacred and symbolic decorative offering on the occasion of Laxmi Kojagori Laxmi Puja, this year, is exorbitantly priced at Rs 25.

Similarly, prices of vegetables like parwal, brinjal, cauliflower, cabbage and tomatoes, the essential ingredients for“bhog” for the puja, are also exorbitantly priced.

While parwal is selling at Rs 80 a kg, the price of one piece of cauliflower ranges between Rs 70 and Rs 80. The price of brinjal per kg has risen from Rs 60 to Rs 100. Similarly, cabbage is selling between Rs 40 and Rs 50 per kg, and tomatoes are being sold at Rs 30 a kg. Similarly, green chillies are exorbitantly priced at Rs 120 a kg.

The only exception is potato, whose price is stable at Rs 15 a kg.

Equally high are the prices of different varieties of fruits, offered as part of the main Puja ritual. Premium varieties of apples are being sold at Rs 200 a kg. The same is the per-kg price of grapes. A pair of premium variety of bananas required for the Puja rituals is being sold at Rs 20.

Among other fruits, pomegranate is selling at Rs 250 a kg. A medium-quality orange costs Rs 15. A pineapple is selling at Rs 80 a piece. Custard apple is being sold at Rs 200 a kg.