Congress Appoints War Room Chairpersons For Upcoming Assembly Elections

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday announced the appointment of chairpersons for its“War Rooms” ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in five states.

In a press release issued by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, the party said the Congress President has approved the proposal for these appointments with immediate effect. Accordingly, Sachin Yadav has been named Chairperson of the War Room for Uttar Pradesh. Kannan Gopinathan will head the War Room for Punjab, while Imroz Khan has been assigned the responsibility for Goa. For Manipur, Biswaranjan Mohanty has been appointed, and Krishan Satrod will oversee the War Room operations for Uttarakhand.

The appointments come as the party gears up its organisational machinery for the assembly polls in these states. War Rooms typically serve as the nerve centres for election strategy, coordination, data analysis, messaging, and real-time response during campaigns. By designating dedicated chairpersons for each state, the Congress aims to streamline decision-making and ensure focused oversight of its electoral efforts. The decisions take effect immediately, indicating the party's intent to intensify preparations without delay.

Political observers note that assigning specific leaders to head state-level War Rooms often reflects the high command's confidence in their organisational skills and understanding of local dynamics. The selection of these five leaders for key battleground or strategically important states is expected to play a significant role in shaping the party's campaign architecture in the months ahead.

The Congress has not yet released further details regarding the structure, supporting teams, or specific mandates of these War Rooms. However, the formal announcement of chairpersons marks an important organisational step as the party readies itself for the electoral contests in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Further updates on the composition of the War Rooms and additional appointments are likely to follow in the coming days as the party continues its pre-election preparations.