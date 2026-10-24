Man Arrested For Cheating Delhi Police Constable Of Rs 24 Lakh In Investment Scam

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Cyber Police Station of Delhi Police's Central District has arrested a 26-year-old man for cheating a woman Constable of approximately Rs 24 lakh in an investment scam, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Vikrant Kumar alias Vicky Tomar, a resident of Vazidpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, was arrested in connection with FIR No. 271/2026, registered on September 8 under Sections 318(4), 316(2) and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, the case was registered following a complaint by Constable Shiwani of Delhi Police, who alleged that the accused approached her on Instagram under the pretext of seeking guidance regarding recruitment to the Delhi Police through the sports quota.

The conversation subsequently shifted to WhatsApp, where the accused allegedly established a rapport with the woman and portrayed himself as a prominent figure in cricket.

Investigators said he later persuaded her to invest money by promising high returns. Trusting his assurances, the complainant allegedly transferred her savings from her Axis Bank account, took a personal loan of Rs 12 lakh and borrowed additional money from acquaintances.

The woman was cheated of approximately Rs 24 lakh in total, the police said.

Of the total amount, around Rs 8 lakh was transferred to bank accounts linked to the online betting platform 1x, allegedly at the accused's direction.

The police are investigating the financial transactions to establish the complete money trail and determine whether other individuals or accounts were involved in the alleged fraud.

The complaint also includes allegations of sexual misconduct. According to the police, during an in-person meeting, the accused allegedly touched the complainant's waist inappropriately with the intention of outraging her modesty.

The allegation forms part of the case registered against him under the relevant provisions of the BNS.

The Cyber Police Station's Central District team is continuing its investigation to determine whether the accused allegedly defrauded other people using a similar modus operandi.

Officials said efforts were underway to identify potential victims and establish whether additional financial transactions were linked to the case.

The police have not ruled out the possibility of further developments as the investigation progresses.