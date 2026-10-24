INDIA Bloc To Hold Mega Rally Demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar Resignation

INDIA Bloc to Organize Nationwide Rally

Congress MP Jebi Mather on Saturday said the Congress party, along with parties of the INDIA bloc, would hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar amid the ongoing protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking to ANI, Mather said the rally was a joint decision taken after consultations with INDIA bloc parties and asserted that there were no differences within the opposition over the demand for the CEC's resignation.“The November 1st rally is by the Congress party with the INDIA bloc, and it is decided after consultations with the INDIA bloc, and it's a joint decision, and there's nothing particular about the date, but we have a series of protests. We have had a series of protests. We have different mechanisms and systems we put in place for our demand that Gyanesh Kumar must resign,” she said.

Opposition United on Protecting Democracy

Describing the proposed gathering as a nationwide mobilisation, Mather said political parties from across the country would come together to press for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.“This is a mega rally from across the country; different parties, everybody is going to come together and have a strong demand that Gyanesh Kumar must resign. So there are no differences within the INDIA bloc or opposition parties about this,” she said. Mather added that the rally would convey a united message from the opposition on protecting democracy and restoring fairness in the electoral system.“And there's going to be a very historic rally, giving a strong message that we stand together in protecting democracy and to ensure that fairness in the election system is restored, and Gyanesh Kumar must resign,” she said.

On October 5, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal announced that the party, along with INDIA bloc partners, would organise the November 1 rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid the ongoing anti-SIR agitation. Venugopal said the programme was intended to demonstrate opposition unity against what the Congress has described as“Vote Chori” and to mobilise people from across the country in defence of democracy.“Our programs against the criminal Vote Chori orchestrated by Gyanesh & Co. - at Modi-Shah's behest - will be historic. People from all across the country will be attending in massive numbers, and it will send a strong message to every corner of India that we are united in protecting our democracy and driving these Vote Chors out of power,” the post read. (ANI)

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