El Salvador Sends Special Forces to Haiti to Rescue Kidnapped Military Personnel
(MENAFN) El Salvador has deployed special forces to Haiti as part of an operation to locate and rescue four Salvadoran military technicians abducted by armed gangs, with President Nayib Bukele rejecting concerns about the risks and expressing confidence that the mission will succeed.
Around 200 Salvadoran soldiers arrived in Port-au-Prince on Thursday and Friday to support the search, according to reports citing security sources. The deployment is intended to strengthen ongoing efforts to find the missing personnel and assist security operations in areas affected by gang violence.
The UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF) confirmed that a Salvadoran contingent arrived on Thursday to participate in search and security activities in Plaine du Cul-de-Sac, an area outside the Haitian capital.
The troops are coordinating with the Haitian National Police and other security partners, the force said. It also urged residents of Santo and nearby communities to stay away from locations where security operations are taking place to reduce the risk to civilians.
Four Technicians Disappear After Armed Ambush
The four Salvadoran aviation technicians disappeared on Sunday after armed men attacked their armored vehicle in Santo, within the Croix-des-Bouquets commune near Port-au-Prince.
During the assault, the attackers reportedly fired weapons and used explosives, setting the vehicle on fire. The technicians managed to escape from the burning vehicle, but their whereabouts have remained unknown since the incident.
Haitian authorities have confirmed that the four men were abducted. However, officials have not established where they are being held or provided information about their condition.
The incident prompted Bukele to announce a military rescue mission on Wednesday. He demanded that the technicians be released alive and unharmed, warning that El Salvador could respond more forcefully if the men were injured.
The president emphasized that the missing personnel were aviation technicians rather than combat troops. Their principal responsibilities included supporting medical evacuation operations, he said.
The deployment marks a direct effort by El Salvador to recover its personnel while working alongside Haitian security agencies and the international force supporting the country's police.
Gang Leader Challenges Salvadoran President
The kidnapping has also triggered a public exchange between Bukele and Wilson Joseph, widely known as Lanmo San Jou, who leads the Haitian gang 400 Mawozo.
The group operates in the area where the technicians disappeared and is affiliated with Viv Ansanm, a coalition of armed gangs operating in Haiti.
In a video circulated on social media, Joseph displayed substantial quantities of ammunition and challenged the Salvadoran president, declaring that he would not flee and was prepared to confront the incoming forces.
Despite the public confrontation, no armed group has formally claimed responsibility for abducting the four technicians.
The exchange has heightened attention surrounding the rescue mission, as Salvadoran forces enter an environment where heavily armed gangs have established a significant presence and frequently engage in violent confrontations with security personnel.
Bukele Rejects Warnings Over Haiti's Gang Violence
On Friday, Bukele dismissed warnings that Haiti's armed gangs would pose a greater challenge than the criminal organizations his administration has confronted in El Salvador.
He expressed confidence that his forces would prevail despite the security threats surrounding the operation.
"But when God grants us victory, those who say all these things today will change their tune," he wrote on X.
Bukele also described Haitian gangs as "satanic" and accused them of carrying out human sacrifices, although he did not provide evidence to support the allegation.
His remarks came as concerns grew over the dangers facing Salvadoran personnel operating in Haiti, where armed groups have demonstrated considerable firepower and influence across several communities.
The president's statements suggest that his government intends to continue the rescue effort despite warnings about the complexity of confronting Haiti's criminal networks.
International Security Efforts Continue Amid Escalating Violence
El Salvador's deployment comes as fighting between armed gangs and the international security force in Haiti continues to intensify.
The Gang Suppression Force was authorized by the UN Security Council to assist Haitian police in restoring security and countering the influence of armed groups. Its operations have focused on supporting local authorities as they attempt to regain control of areas affected by persistent violence.
Haiti has endured years of worsening insecurity, with gangs controlling large sections of Port-au-Prince and extending their activities into surrounding communities. Armed groups have been linked to kidnappings, attacks on civilians and repeated confrontations with law enforcement.
The security crisis has severely disrupted daily life, restricted access to essential services and forced large numbers of residents to leave their homes.
According to UN estimates, nearly 1.5 million people have been displaced by the violence, adding to the country's already serious humanitarian challenges.
The arrival of Salvadoran special forces adds another international contingent to the efforts aimed at addressing the crisis. Their immediate priority is to locate the four missing technicians, while the wider security operation continues to face the challenge of protecting communities and limiting the influence of armed gangs.
The outcome of the rescue mission remains uncertain, as authorities have yet to confirm the hostages' location or condition.
Around 200 Salvadoran soldiers arrived in Port-au-Prince on Thursday and Friday to support the search, according to reports citing security sources. The deployment is intended to strengthen ongoing efforts to find the missing personnel and assist security operations in areas affected by gang violence.
The UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF) confirmed that a Salvadoran contingent arrived on Thursday to participate in search and security activities in Plaine du Cul-de-Sac, an area outside the Haitian capital.
The troops are coordinating with the Haitian National Police and other security partners, the force said. It also urged residents of Santo and nearby communities to stay away from locations where security operations are taking place to reduce the risk to civilians.
Four Technicians Disappear After Armed Ambush
The four Salvadoran aviation technicians disappeared on Sunday after armed men attacked their armored vehicle in Santo, within the Croix-des-Bouquets commune near Port-au-Prince.
During the assault, the attackers reportedly fired weapons and used explosives, setting the vehicle on fire. The technicians managed to escape from the burning vehicle, but their whereabouts have remained unknown since the incident.
Haitian authorities have confirmed that the four men were abducted. However, officials have not established where they are being held or provided information about their condition.
The incident prompted Bukele to announce a military rescue mission on Wednesday. He demanded that the technicians be released alive and unharmed, warning that El Salvador could respond more forcefully if the men were injured.
The president emphasized that the missing personnel were aviation technicians rather than combat troops. Their principal responsibilities included supporting medical evacuation operations, he said.
The deployment marks a direct effort by El Salvador to recover its personnel while working alongside Haitian security agencies and the international force supporting the country's police.
Gang Leader Challenges Salvadoran President
The kidnapping has also triggered a public exchange between Bukele and Wilson Joseph, widely known as Lanmo San Jou, who leads the Haitian gang 400 Mawozo.
The group operates in the area where the technicians disappeared and is affiliated with Viv Ansanm, a coalition of armed gangs operating in Haiti.
In a video circulated on social media, Joseph displayed substantial quantities of ammunition and challenged the Salvadoran president, declaring that he would not flee and was prepared to confront the incoming forces.
Despite the public confrontation, no armed group has formally claimed responsibility for abducting the four technicians.
The exchange has heightened attention surrounding the rescue mission, as Salvadoran forces enter an environment where heavily armed gangs have established a significant presence and frequently engage in violent confrontations with security personnel.
Bukele Rejects Warnings Over Haiti's Gang Violence
On Friday, Bukele dismissed warnings that Haiti's armed gangs would pose a greater challenge than the criminal organizations his administration has confronted in El Salvador.
He expressed confidence that his forces would prevail despite the security threats surrounding the operation.
"But when God grants us victory, those who say all these things today will change their tune," he wrote on X.
Bukele also described Haitian gangs as "satanic" and accused them of carrying out human sacrifices, although he did not provide evidence to support the allegation.
His remarks came as concerns grew over the dangers facing Salvadoran personnel operating in Haiti, where armed groups have demonstrated considerable firepower and influence across several communities.
The president's statements suggest that his government intends to continue the rescue effort despite warnings about the complexity of confronting Haiti's criminal networks.
International Security Efforts Continue Amid Escalating Violence
El Salvador's deployment comes as fighting between armed gangs and the international security force in Haiti continues to intensify.
The Gang Suppression Force was authorized by the UN Security Council to assist Haitian police in restoring security and countering the influence of armed groups. Its operations have focused on supporting local authorities as they attempt to regain control of areas affected by persistent violence.
Haiti has endured years of worsening insecurity, with gangs controlling large sections of Port-au-Prince and extending their activities into surrounding communities. Armed groups have been linked to kidnappings, attacks on civilians and repeated confrontations with law enforcement.
The security crisis has severely disrupted daily life, restricted access to essential services and forced large numbers of residents to leave their homes.
According to UN estimates, nearly 1.5 million people have been displaced by the violence, adding to the country's already serious humanitarian challenges.
The arrival of Salvadoran special forces adds another international contingent to the efforts aimed at addressing the crisis. Their immediate priority is to locate the four missing technicians, while the wider security operation continues to face the challenge of protecting communities and limiting the influence of armed gangs.
The outcome of the rescue mission remains uncertain, as authorities have yet to confirm the hostages' location or condition.
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