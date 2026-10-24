Storm Austen Injures 4 in Brussels as Orange Alert Hits Capital
(MENAFN) Storm Austen injured four people and threw transport into disarray across Brussels, as forecasters widened an orange wind alert to cover the Belgian capital, according to media reports.
Three of the casualties came when a tree crashed onto a cafe terrace, while a fourth person was struck by a falling branch, a local English-language newspaper reported.
The Royal Meteorological Institute extended its orange warning for damaging wind gusts to the Brussels-Capital Region, as well as to the provinces of Flemish Brabant and Walloon Brabant, the newspaper said.
Emergency crews are stretched thin. “Dozens of call-outs are currently underway, and around 70 others are still awaiting attention,” said Walter Derieuw, a spokesperson for the Brussels fire brigade.
Storm damage has also knocked out several train services and tram lines in the city, according to public transport operator STIB-MIVB.
At sea, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges confirmed that shipping in its seaports remains at a complete standstill, with no vessel arrivals or departures scheduled.
Three of the casualties came when a tree crashed onto a cafe terrace, while a fourth person was struck by a falling branch, a local English-language newspaper reported.
The Royal Meteorological Institute extended its orange warning for damaging wind gusts to the Brussels-Capital Region, as well as to the provinces of Flemish Brabant and Walloon Brabant, the newspaper said.
Emergency crews are stretched thin. “Dozens of call-outs are currently underway, and around 70 others are still awaiting attention,” said Walter Derieuw, a spokesperson for the Brussels fire brigade.
Storm damage has also knocked out several train services and tram lines in the city, according to public transport operator STIB-MIVB.
At sea, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges confirmed that shipping in its seaports remains at a complete standstill, with no vessel arrivals or departures scheduled.
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