MENAFN - Market Press Release) Revove Launches PST Duplicate Remover to Help Users Clean Up Duplicate Outlook Data October 23, 2026 5:49 am - Revove PST Duplicate Remover helps users identify and remove duplicate Outlook emails, contacts, calendars, tasks, notes, and other mailbox items.

Revove has announced its PST Duplicate Remover software, a dedicated solution designed to help Microsoft Outlook users identify and remove duplicate emails and other mailbox items from Outlook data files. The software aims to simplify mailbox management by helping users eliminate repeated data, organize Outlook folders, and maintain cleaner mailbox records.

Duplicate Outlook items can accumulate due to repeated email imports, mailbox synchronization, data restoration, and the merging or transfer of mailbox information. Over time, these duplicates can make it harder to locate important messages, manage contacts, and maintain an organized email environment. Revove PST Duplicate Remover provides a dedicated way to identify and manage duplicate items across supported Outlook data files.

Simplify Outlook Mailbox Cleanup

Revove PST Duplicate Remover is designed to remove duplicate emails, contacts, calendar entries, tasks, notes, and journal items. Users can choose to check for duplicates within individual folders or across multiple folders, helping them address different mailbox cleanup requirements.

The software supports PST, OST, and BAK files and offers batch processing capabilities for handling multiple Outlook data files. This can be useful for individuals and organizations managing multiple mailboxes or archived Outlook data.

Key Features of Revove PST Duplicate Remover

The software offers several features intended to make duplicate removal more flexible and manageable:

Remove Duplicate Outlook Items: Identify and remove repeated emails, contacts, calendars, tasks, notes, and journal entries.

Within-Folder and Across-Folder Scanning: Find duplicates within a particular folder or across multiple folders.

Batch Processing: Add multiple supported Outlook data files for duplicate removal.

Flexible Duplicate Management: Choose from available actions, including permanent deletion, moving duplicates to a folder, marking items for identification, or flagging them as expired.

Multiple Identification Properties: Compare Outlook items using supported properties to identify duplicate entries.

Preserve Mailbox Organization: Retain the existing folder structure and relevant item attributes during the cleanup process.

Unicode and ANSI Support: Work with supported Outlook data files in both formats.

Windows Compatibility: Run the software on supported Windows operating systems.

These capabilities allow users to select an appropriate cleanup method based on their mailbox structure and duplicate-removal requirements.

Designed for Different Outlook Cleanup Requirements

Whether users are managing a personal Outlook mailbox, archived PST files, or multiple data files, duplicate items can complicate everyday email management. Manually locating repeated messages and other items across numerous folders may require considerable time and attention.

Revove PST Duplicate Remover provides a centralized workflow for adding supported files, selecting the item categories to process, choosing the duplicate detection scope, and applying the preferred removal action. Users can therefore manage duplicate data without having to locate each repeated item individually.

The tool is also designed to operate without requiring Microsoft Outlook to be installed, according to the product's published information.

Improve Data Organization with a Dedicated Utility

Duplicate removal is an important part of maintaining organized Outlook data, particularly when users work with large archives or multiple mailbox files. By offering flexible scanning and duplicate-management options, Revove PST Duplicate Remover aims to make this process more straightforward for users who need to clean up their Outlook data.

Users can explore the software's features, compatibility details, and available trial version on the official product page.

About Revove

Revove provides software solutions for email management, data recovery, conversion, migration, and related data-handling requirements. Its product range includes utilities designed to help individuals and organizations work with different email formats and data storage environments.

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