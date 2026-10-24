MENAFN - Market Press Release) LoyaltyXpert Spotlights Warranty Automation as Manufacturers Look to Fix After-Sales Headaches October 23, 2026 8:08 am - The company highlights how warranty automation can help manufacturers simplify claims management, improve tracking, and strengthen dealer coordination.

LoyaltyXpert is shining a light on warranty automation and why it's becoming more relevant for manufacturers who want smoother after-sales operations and better coordination with their dealers and distributors.

Why Manual Warranty Management Slows Teams Down

Handling warranties takes more than most people realize. There's product registration, warranty verification, claim processing, and a steady flow of communication with channel partners. When all of that runs on manual records and systems that don't connect, delays creep in. Admin work grows, and it becomes hard to tell where a claim actually stands.

How Warranty Automation Helps

Automation moves these activities into digital workflows. Warranty details become easier to find, and claims are easier to track from start to finish. With less manual work involved, businesses can run more efficiently and offer customers and channel partners a more consistent experience.

Built for Large Dealer and Distributor Networks

For manufacturers working with big networks, warranty management matters even more. A structured process helps teams verify warranty details, keep an eye on claims, and stay coordinated with everyone involved, without the usual back-and-forth.

Turning Warranty Data Into Useful Insight

Digital records also help manufacturers keep better track of their warranty and service activity. Over time, they can spot recurring claims and see how after-sales service is performing. That insight can guide improvements to service processes and support more informed decisions.

Stronger Relationships With Channel Partners

Warranty handling plays a real part in how well manufacturers get along with their partners. When dealers and distributors can see warranty information and follow a claim's progress for themselves, they can work more closely with the manufacturer and respond to customer questions faster.

Part of a Connected Channel Management Platform

LoyaltyXpert offers warranty management as part of its wider channel management platform and ecosystem. The platform also covers loyalty and rewards management, sales tracking, and partner engagement, so manufacturers can handle different parts of their channel operations in one connected way.

The Road Ahead

As more manufacturers adopt digital tools, warranty automation offers a practical way to simplify after-sales work, gain clearer visibility, and strengthen relationships across the distribution network.

About LoyaltyXpert

LoyaltyXpert is an AI-driven channel management platform and ecosystem that helps manufacturers manage and strengthen relationships with dealers, distributors, retailers, and influencers. Its solutions include loyalty and rewards management, sales tracking, warranty management, and other channel engagement capabilities.

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