AI And EV Boom Draws $690 Million In Advanced Materials Investment Plans To Thailand Arabian Post
The projects, filed through the first half of 2026, cover multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), thermal graphite films, high-performance ceramics, battery and fuel-cell materials, neodymium magnets, glass and quartz fabrics for printed circuit boards, and nanomaterials for precision manufacturing. Together they mark a shift for one of Southeast Asia's largest economies from downstream assembly toward the high-value materials on which future industries are built.
In AI computing and clean energy, lighter, more heat-resistant and more conductive materials determine how well devices perform. MLCCs are essential components in products from smartphones to AI servers, and a single high-end server can use up to 30,000 of them.
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