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AI And EV Boom Draws $690 Million In Advanced Materials Investment Plans To Thailand Arabian Post

AI And EV Boom Draws $690 Million In Advanced Materials Investment Plans To Thailand Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-24 04:12:30

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 October 2026 – Makers of the capacitors, magnets and battery materials inside AI servers and electric vehicles (EVs) are lining up to invest in Thailand. Since 2023, they have filed 35 advanced materials projects worth about $690 million (23.5 billion baht) with the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), the government's investment promotion agency. Surging demand for AI, EVs, and clean energy is pushing global suppliers to build upstream capacity in the country.

The projects, filed through the first half of 2026, cover multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), thermal graphite films, high-performance ceramics, battery and fuel-cell materials, neodymium magnets, glass and quartz fabrics for printed circuit boards, and nanomaterials for precision manufacturing. Together they mark a shift for one of Southeast Asia's largest economies from downstream assembly toward the high-value materials on which future industries are built.

In AI computing and clean energy, lighter, more heat-resistant and more conductive materials determine how well devices perform. MLCCs are essential components in products from smartphones to AI servers, and a single high-end server can use up to 30,000 of them.

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The Arabian Post

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