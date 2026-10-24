Saudi Air Defences Destroy Missile Aimed At Riyadh Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiSaudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile heading towards Riyadh early on Saturday, while coalition forces also brought down a drone in the kingdom's Eastern Region, military officials said.
Major General Turki Al-Malki, spokesman for the Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, announced the interceptions in separate statements. He attributed the missile launch to Yemen's Houthi movement, which has intensified cross-border attacks against Saudi territory during October.
An early-warning system was activated in Riyadh to alert residents to a potential aerial threat, Saudi civil defence authorities said. Two explosions were heard in the capital during the early hours. Officials did not immediately provide details of where the missile was intercepted or whether falling debris caused damage.
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