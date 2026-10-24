Saudi Air Defences Destroy Missile Aimed At Riyadh Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile heading towards Riyadh early on Saturday, while coalition forces also brought down a drone in the kingdom's Eastern Region, military officials said.

Major General Turki Al-Malki, spokesman for the Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, announced the interceptions in separate statements. He attributed the missile launch to Yemen's Houthi movement, which has intensified cross-border attacks against Saudi territory during October.

An early-warning system was activated in Riyadh to alert residents to a potential aerial threat, Saudi civil defence authorities said. Two explosions were heard in the capital during the early hours. Officials did not immediately provide details of where the missile was intercepted or whether falling debris caused damage.

<p>Al-Malki confirmed that the unmanned aircraft was intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Region, a strategically important area containing major oil installations and the city of Dammam. The coalition's initial announcement did not identify a specific target for the drone or provide information about casualties.</p> <p>The two interceptions followed a series of missile and drone incidents across the kingdom this week. On Friday, the coalition announced that its defences had destroyed ballistic missiles directed towards Riyadh and Khamis Mushait, as well as drones approaching the southern region.</p> <p>The continuing launches have placed Saudi air defences under sustained pressure, with attacks reported against the capital, airports and energy infrastructure. The coalition has issued successive announcements detailing interceptions in different parts of the country, although the immediate consequences of individual engagements have varied.</p> <p>Saudi authorities have also faced attacks that penetrated defensive systems. A strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh earlier this month killed 13 people and injured more than 300, prompting an investigation into the failure to stop the incoming weapons. A separate attack the following day killed another person and injured 11.</p> See also Netanyahu makes unannounced Abu Dhabi trip for MBZ talks <p>The airport incidents disrupted commercial flights and raised concerns about the protection of civilian infrastructure. Saudi authorities have used emergency warnings to alert residents during aerial threats, while aviation operations have been affected by the security situation.</p> <p>The Houthis, who control Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and substantial areas of northern Yemen, have said their attacks are linked to Saudi military operations against the movement. Saudi Arabia leads a coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government, and fighting between the two sides has escalated since July after an extended period of relative calm.</p> <p>The coalition describes the cross-border launches as attacks on civilian areas and essential facilities. Houthi representatives have made competing claims about their intended targets and have disputed responsibility for some launches attributed to them by Saudi officials.</p> <p>On Wednesday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree denied that the movement had launched drones towards Medina or carried out operations against Saudi Arabia that day. The denial contradicted coalition announcements of interceptions over Medina and the Eastern Region, illustrating the difficulty of independently establishing responsibility for every reported incident.</p> <p>The coalition also announced on Thursday that it had intercepted a ballistic missile heading towards Najran, near the Yemeni border, along with multiple drones over other regions. Its statements did not establish that all the intercepted aircraft were intended for the same type of target.</p> <p>Security concerns extend beyond Riyadh. Saudi authorities announced casualties and damage following attacks in the Eastern Region, including incidents involving an oil facility and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. These episodes have increased scrutiny of the risks posed by drones and missiles to transport networks and energy operations.</p> See also Microsoft commits $10 billion-plus to Gulf expansion <p>Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of encouraging the Houthi escalation. Tehran has denied involvement in attacks carried out by the Yemeni movement. The competing positions form part of a wider regional confrontation, but neither establishes the origin or operational control of Saturday's individual launches.</p> <p>Al-Malki's separate Saturday announcements confirmed the destruction of the missile and drone without specifying the weapons used for the interceptions. The authorities had not provided a detailed assessment of debris, the precise interception locations or the drone's intended destination in the statements initially released.</p> <h2></h2>