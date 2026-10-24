Final Israel Polls: Eisenkot Bloc Leads Netanyahu 52-50
(MENAFN) Two final pre-election surveys released Friday in Israel show Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc at 50 seats in the 120-member Knesset, two behind the opposition camp led by Gadi Eisenkot, which stands at 52. They were the last polls legally permitted before Tuesday’s parliamentary vote.
A public broadcaster and a private television channel published the surveys four days before voting. The two camps’ totals were identical in both, but the polls split the seats among individual parties differently.
Private channel’s poll
In the private channel’s survey, Eisenkot’s Yashar party leads with 22 seats, ahead of Netanyahu’s Likud with 20 and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s Together party with 14.
Three parties were each projected at eight seats: Jewish Power, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir; Yisrael Beiteinu, led by Avigdor Lieberman; and the Democrats, led by Yair Golan. The Religious Zionism–Zehut alliance was projected at nine seats, United Torah Judaism at eight, Shas at seven and the United Arab List at five. Hadash–Ta’al was given eight seats and the Hendel–Zelekha alliance four.
By bloc, the channel put Eisenkot’s camp at 52 seats, Netanyahu’s at 50, the Arab parties at 14 and the Hendel–Zelekha alliance at four.
Public broadcaster’s poll
The public broadcaster’s survey matched the channel on the three largest parties: 22 seats for Yashar, 20 for Likud and 14 for Together. It also had Netanyahu’s bloc at 50 and Eisenkot’s at 52.
It projected eight seats each for the Democrats, Yisrael Beiteinu, Jewish Power and United Torah Judaism, and seven each for Shas and the Religious Zionism–Zehut alliance. The joint slate of Hadash, Ta’al and Balad was given nine seats and the United Arab List five. The Reservists party and the Economic Party were each projected at four.
Where the polls diverge
The sharpest split concerned the Religious Zionism–Zehut alliance, which won seven seats from the broadcaster but nine from the channel. The broadcaster also gave the joint Arab slate nine seats, against eight for Hadash–Ta’al in the channel’s poll.
Compared with the broadcaster’s previous survey, Netanyahu’s bloc dropped from 51 seats to 50, while Eisenkot’s camp held at 52. Likud and Yashar each lost one seat, and Bennett’s party gained two to reach 14.
Prime ministerial preference
On who is best suited to lead the country, the broadcaster found Netanyahu and Bennett level at 38%, the first tie since late August. Netanyahu had led Bennett 38% to 34% a week earlier.
In a head-to-head matchup, Eisenkot drew 44% to Netanyahu’s 38%. Against Bennett, Eisenkot polled 35% to Bennett’s 22%, with 43% saying neither was suitable to head the government.
Turnout and undecided voters
Some 71% of respondents said they were certain to vote, including 80% of opposition supporters and 75% of supporters of governing coalition parties. The share of voters who had not firmly chosen a party rose to 36%, from 30% in the prior poll.
A public broadcaster and a private television channel published the surveys four days before voting. The two camps’ totals were identical in both, but the polls split the seats among individual parties differently.
Private channel’s poll
In the private channel’s survey, Eisenkot’s Yashar party leads with 22 seats, ahead of Netanyahu’s Likud with 20 and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s Together party with 14.
Three parties were each projected at eight seats: Jewish Power, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir; Yisrael Beiteinu, led by Avigdor Lieberman; and the Democrats, led by Yair Golan. The Religious Zionism–Zehut alliance was projected at nine seats, United Torah Judaism at eight, Shas at seven and the United Arab List at five. Hadash–Ta’al was given eight seats and the Hendel–Zelekha alliance four.
By bloc, the channel put Eisenkot’s camp at 52 seats, Netanyahu’s at 50, the Arab parties at 14 and the Hendel–Zelekha alliance at four.
Public broadcaster’s poll
The public broadcaster’s survey matched the channel on the three largest parties: 22 seats for Yashar, 20 for Likud and 14 for Together. It also had Netanyahu’s bloc at 50 and Eisenkot’s at 52.
It projected eight seats each for the Democrats, Yisrael Beiteinu, Jewish Power and United Torah Judaism, and seven each for Shas and the Religious Zionism–Zehut alliance. The joint slate of Hadash, Ta’al and Balad was given nine seats and the United Arab List five. The Reservists party and the Economic Party were each projected at four.
Where the polls diverge
The sharpest split concerned the Religious Zionism–Zehut alliance, which won seven seats from the broadcaster but nine from the channel. The broadcaster also gave the joint Arab slate nine seats, against eight for Hadash–Ta’al in the channel’s poll.
Compared with the broadcaster’s previous survey, Netanyahu’s bloc dropped from 51 seats to 50, while Eisenkot’s camp held at 52. Likud and Yashar each lost one seat, and Bennett’s party gained two to reach 14.
Prime ministerial preference
On who is best suited to lead the country, the broadcaster found Netanyahu and Bennett level at 38%, the first tie since late August. Netanyahu had led Bennett 38% to 34% a week earlier.
In a head-to-head matchup, Eisenkot drew 44% to Netanyahu’s 38%. Against Bennett, Eisenkot polled 35% to Bennett’s 22%, with 43% saying neither was suitable to head the government.
Turnout and undecided voters
Some 71% of respondents said they were certain to vote, including 80% of opposition supporters and 75% of supporters of governing coalition parties. The share of voters who had not firmly chosen a party rose to 36%, from 30% in the prior poll.
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