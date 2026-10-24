Iraq Confirms Full US Troop Withdrawal as Government Moves to End Armed Factions
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi said Friday that no US military personnel remain in Iraq, including those previously serving in advisory capacities, as Baghdad intensifies efforts to bring all weapons under state authority by the middle of next year.
Al-Zaidi said the departure of foreign forces had eliminated the justification that armed factions had previously used to defend their possession of weapons. He reaffirmed that the government’s policy of limiting arms to official state institutions was definitive and would not be reversed.
“By June 30, 2027, there will be no weapons outside the framework of the state,” he said.
The prime minister explained that his government had already reached agreements with three armed factions regarding their weapons and was holding negotiations with four additional groups to advance the process.
Emphasizing the authority of national institutions, Al-Zaidi said Iraq must be governed by the state rather than by armed organizations operating within its borders.
“Iraq is a state that has factions, not factions that own a state,” he added.
Al-Zaidi also recalled that Iraq had previously come close to international isolation, warning that the country had faced the prospect of foreign embassies leaving and restrictions being imposed. He said Western governments had viewed certain armed groups as having effectively taken control of the Iraqi state.
According to the prime minister, his administration had managed to overcome that danger and was working to restore confidence in Iraq’s institutions and international standing.
Strategic Partnership With Washington Remains A Priority
Despite the reported withdrawal of US troops, Al-Zaidi stressed that Iraq intends to maintain and expand its strategic relationship with Washington.
He said Baghdad had selected the United States as a strategic partner because of its technological expertise and economic capabilities, which Iraq hopes to use to support development and modernization.
The prime minister noted that American companies had already started operating in Iraq and implementing projects in areas covered by bilateral cooperation agreements.
He said closer ties with Washington, combined with efforts to expand Iraq’s energy industry, could strengthen the country’s influence across the region and internationally compared with previous years.
The remarks indicate that Baghdad intends to separate its security arrangements from its broader economic and technological relationship with the United States, even as it pursues greater control over domestic security.
US-Led Coalition Mission Enters New Phase
Iraq and the United States reached an agreement in September 2024 outlining a phased withdrawal of US-led international coalition forces from the country. Under the arrangement, the coalition’s military mission was scheduled to conclude by September 2026.
On Sept. 30, Iraq announced that the US-led coalition’s military mission in the country had ended. The Pentagon also confirmed the departure of coalition personnel and equipment from Erbil Air Base.
The withdrawal represented a transition away from the coalition’s military operations against the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS or Daesh, toward continued security cooperation through activities such as training and intelligence sharing, according to reports.
The change reflects Baghdad’s efforts to strengthen its sovereignty while maintaining cooperation with international partners on security matters.
Iraq Seeks Neutral Position Amid Regional Tensions
Addressing the wider regional situation, Al-Zaidi said Iraq would not participate in any war and would continue serving as a venue for dialogue between opposing sides.
He argued that the regional crisis would eventually require a negotiated settlement, regardless of how developments unfold in the coming period.
The prime minister also ruled out closing Iraq’s border with neighboring Iran, cautioning that such a decision would have serious economic consequences for both countries.
“Closing the border with Iran means economically besieging ourselves,” he said.
His comments underscored Baghdad’s intention to avoid becoming directly involved in regional confrontations while preserving cross-border economic links that remain important to Iraq.
Oil Export Routes And Production Expansion
Al-Zaidi said Iraq was working to develop an expanded network of oil export pipelines to reduce its dependence on the Strait of Hormuz, where disruptions to maritime traffic have affected the movement of energy supplies.
The government is seeking to restore oil exports through Türkiye’s Ceyhan port while developing alternative routes that would allow Iraqi crude to reach international markets through different channels.
“The Hormuz crisis has deprived Iraq of benefiting from rising oil prices,” he said, explaining that the country’s oil shipments had repeatedly been suspended and resumed in response to changing regional conditions.
Iraq’s reliance on the strategic waterway has exposed its energy revenues to disruptions affecting shipping and regional security. Expanding pipeline infrastructure could provide additional flexibility and help the country maintain exports when maritime routes face difficulties.
The prime minister also announced an ambitious plan to increase Iraq’s oil production capacity to 10 million barrels per day by 2032, a target that would require continued investment in the country’s energy infrastructure and production capabilities.
Development Road Project Expected To Advance
Al-Zaidi described the Development Road project with Türkiye as Iraq’s “third river,” highlighting its potential role in transforming the country into a major regional transportation and trade hub.
He said construction would begin once parliament approves the national budget.
The project is designed to create a major transport corridor connecting Iraq’s southern ports with Türkiye and, from there, European markets. Its planned infrastructure would support the movement of goods across the region and provide an alternative route linking maritime transport with overland trade networks.
The initiative forms part of Iraq’s broader ambitions to diversify its economy, improve connectivity with neighboring countries and reduce dependence on oil revenues.
Together, the government’s plans for weapons control, international partnerships, alternative oil export routes and transportation infrastructure reflect Baghdad’s efforts to strengthen state authority, manage regional risks and expand Iraq’s economic and strategic position.
Al-Zaidi said the departure of foreign forces had eliminated the justification that armed factions had previously used to defend their possession of weapons. He reaffirmed that the government’s policy of limiting arms to official state institutions was definitive and would not be reversed.
“By June 30, 2027, there will be no weapons outside the framework of the state,” he said.
The prime minister explained that his government had already reached agreements with three armed factions regarding their weapons and was holding negotiations with four additional groups to advance the process.
Emphasizing the authority of national institutions, Al-Zaidi said Iraq must be governed by the state rather than by armed organizations operating within its borders.
“Iraq is a state that has factions, not factions that own a state,” he added.
Al-Zaidi also recalled that Iraq had previously come close to international isolation, warning that the country had faced the prospect of foreign embassies leaving and restrictions being imposed. He said Western governments had viewed certain armed groups as having effectively taken control of the Iraqi state.
According to the prime minister, his administration had managed to overcome that danger and was working to restore confidence in Iraq’s institutions and international standing.
Strategic Partnership With Washington Remains A Priority
Despite the reported withdrawal of US troops, Al-Zaidi stressed that Iraq intends to maintain and expand its strategic relationship with Washington.
He said Baghdad had selected the United States as a strategic partner because of its technological expertise and economic capabilities, which Iraq hopes to use to support development and modernization.
The prime minister noted that American companies had already started operating in Iraq and implementing projects in areas covered by bilateral cooperation agreements.
He said closer ties with Washington, combined with efforts to expand Iraq’s energy industry, could strengthen the country’s influence across the region and internationally compared with previous years.
The remarks indicate that Baghdad intends to separate its security arrangements from its broader economic and technological relationship with the United States, even as it pursues greater control over domestic security.
US-Led Coalition Mission Enters New Phase
Iraq and the United States reached an agreement in September 2024 outlining a phased withdrawal of US-led international coalition forces from the country. Under the arrangement, the coalition’s military mission was scheduled to conclude by September 2026.
On Sept. 30, Iraq announced that the US-led coalition’s military mission in the country had ended. The Pentagon also confirmed the departure of coalition personnel and equipment from Erbil Air Base.
The withdrawal represented a transition away from the coalition’s military operations against the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS or Daesh, toward continued security cooperation through activities such as training and intelligence sharing, according to reports.
The change reflects Baghdad’s efforts to strengthen its sovereignty while maintaining cooperation with international partners on security matters.
Iraq Seeks Neutral Position Amid Regional Tensions
Addressing the wider regional situation, Al-Zaidi said Iraq would not participate in any war and would continue serving as a venue for dialogue between opposing sides.
He argued that the regional crisis would eventually require a negotiated settlement, regardless of how developments unfold in the coming period.
The prime minister also ruled out closing Iraq’s border with neighboring Iran, cautioning that such a decision would have serious economic consequences for both countries.
“Closing the border with Iran means economically besieging ourselves,” he said.
His comments underscored Baghdad’s intention to avoid becoming directly involved in regional confrontations while preserving cross-border economic links that remain important to Iraq.
Oil Export Routes And Production Expansion
Al-Zaidi said Iraq was working to develop an expanded network of oil export pipelines to reduce its dependence on the Strait of Hormuz, where disruptions to maritime traffic have affected the movement of energy supplies.
The government is seeking to restore oil exports through Türkiye’s Ceyhan port while developing alternative routes that would allow Iraqi crude to reach international markets through different channels.
“The Hormuz crisis has deprived Iraq of benefiting from rising oil prices,” he said, explaining that the country’s oil shipments had repeatedly been suspended and resumed in response to changing regional conditions.
Iraq’s reliance on the strategic waterway has exposed its energy revenues to disruptions affecting shipping and regional security. Expanding pipeline infrastructure could provide additional flexibility and help the country maintain exports when maritime routes face difficulties.
The prime minister also announced an ambitious plan to increase Iraq’s oil production capacity to 10 million barrels per day by 2032, a target that would require continued investment in the country’s energy infrastructure and production capabilities.
Development Road Project Expected To Advance
Al-Zaidi described the Development Road project with Türkiye as Iraq’s “third river,” highlighting its potential role in transforming the country into a major regional transportation and trade hub.
He said construction would begin once parliament approves the national budget.
The project is designed to create a major transport corridor connecting Iraq’s southern ports with Türkiye and, from there, European markets. Its planned infrastructure would support the movement of goods across the region and provide an alternative route linking maritime transport with overland trade networks.
The initiative forms part of Iraq’s broader ambitions to diversify its economy, improve connectivity with neighboring countries and reduce dependence on oil revenues.
Together, the government’s plans for weapons control, international partnerships, alternative oil export routes and transportation infrastructure reflect Baghdad’s efforts to strengthen state authority, manage regional risks and expand Iraq’s economic and strategic position.
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