GENIUS Act Rule: Prediction Markets Price Bitcoin Effect

MENAFN - ValueWalk) The Treasury Department announced on October 21, 2026 that its Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has issued a final rule implementing the GENIUS Act, the payment-stablecoin law signed in 2025, with the framework taking effect in January 2027.

In a post on X, the Treasury said the OCC“took a critical step toward implementing this historic legislation with the release of a final rule that delivers a federal framework for payment stablecoins that further cements American dominance in digital assets.”

The rule sets standards for stablecoin issuers, including reserve requirements and issuance parameters, giving firms roughly two months to comply before the January 2027 effective date. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent framed the moment in historical terms, comparing the GENIUS Act to the National Currency Act of 1863, which built the first national framework for bank-issued currency.

Betting on January 2027

The effective date gives prediction markets a natural resolution point, and contracts on Bitcoin's price around the turn of 2027 were already active as the rule landed. Odds on those contracts ranged from 22.5% to 34.5% on October 21, with a top-of-page contract reading 5%, live-updating figures that shift with the order book and should be read as indicative rather than fixed.

Market observers suggest the regulatory framework may bolster institutional adoption of digital assets, potentially affecting the price of major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Institutions have been positioning for the regulated era in parallel: the payments infrastructure company Ramp has applied to the OCC for a national trust bank charter to custody digital assets, a signal of where the industry expects the demand to land.

The prediction venue Kalshi said the OCC had finalized its first rules for stablecoins and crypto rewards ahead of January 2027, a scope the Treasury's own announcement did not spell out.

The rule is one piece of a wider implementation wave. The SEC's comment deadline on GENIUS Act compliance rulemaking closed on October 18, and the Blockchain Association has asked for clearer treatment of DeFi and foreign issuers, leaving open how the OCC framework interacts with state regimes and non-OCC-supervised issuers.