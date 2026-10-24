PTI To Hold All-Parties Conference Within 10 Days

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) has announced plans to hold an all-parties conference within the next 10 days and said it has contacted several political parties and leaders, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to invite them to participate.

According to Geo News, PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja told the news outlet in Peshawar on Thursday (October 22) that the party's decision to hold a long march remained unchanged.

He added that Mahmood Khan Achakzai had been appointed leader of the opposition by PTI founder Imran Khan.

Raja also claimed that the chief minister and the assembly speaker had gone missing, while several members of the national and provincial assemblies were being arrested.

Referring to the failure of negotiations, he said a misleading narrative had been created about their failure and alleged that the talks had been deliberately derailed.

The PTI secretary-general reiterated that the party would hold an all-parties conference within the next 10 days, adding that it had contacted Maulana Fazlur Rehman and several other prominent political parties and leaders regarding the event.

Editorial note: The source says the chief minister and assembly speaker have gone missing but does not identify them by name.

This claim, along with the reported arrests and the date of the statement, should be verified before publication.

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