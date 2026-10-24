Afghan U-18 Futsal Team Arrive In Senegal For Youth Olympic Games
The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) said in a Facebook post on Saturday that the team would hold a six-day training camp in Senegal ahead of the competition, with the federation's support.
Coached by Behrouz Jafari, the team have been preparing in Kabul and Tehran since October 5, 2026, for the tournament.
According to the announced schedule, the futsal competition at the Youth Olympic Games will be held in Senegal from November 1 to 12, 2026.
Afghanistan will face Panama, Argentina and hosts Senegal in the group stage.
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