Trump Signals Possible New Attack On Iran Tehran Threatens Gulf Undersea Cables

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has signalled the possibility of another military operation against Iran, while two senior Iranian security officials have warned that Tehran has drawn up plans to target undersea telecommunications cables in the Persian Gulf if Washington and Tel Aviv resume attacks.

“We may do another little operation called Epic Fury,” Trump said at a rally in Florida on Friday, according to Reuters. He provided no further details.

Trump, who has made varying statements about the war's objectives and timeline, said in recent campaign remarks that the conflict would end soon,“one way or another”.

Earlier this month, he said the United States would not attack Iran before the November 3 elections, which will determine control of Congress.

Meanwhile, two senior Iranian security officials told Reuters that Tehran had drawn up detailed plans to target undersea telecommunications cables in the Persian Gulf if the United States and Israel launched fresh attacks.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, provided few details and did not specify how or where Iran might carry out such attacks.

One of them said Tehran would seek to prevent repairs to damaged cables to prolong disruptions to communications, including internet services.

“If Iran is attacked, there will be no more red lines, from undersea cables to military bases, including secret bases,” one official said.

The official warned Washington not to“play with fire”, claiming Iran had full access to undersea cables and could destroy them.

kk/sa