Cooking Oil Prices Rise, Gold Declines In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of Malaysian cooking oil and fuel increased, while gold prices declined in outgoing week in Kabul markets, market sources said on Saturday.

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said that the price of a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil increased from 2,250afs to 2,300afs.

He linked the increase to higher demand and lower imports.

However, he said the prices of other essential food items remained unchanged, with a 49-kilogramme sack of Kazakh flour costing 1,650afs, a 24-kilogramme bag of Indian rice 2,600afs, a 49-kilogramme sack of Indian sugar 2,600afs, one kilogramme of African black tea 380afs and the same quantity of Indonesian green tea 350afs.

He noted that in some cases, retail prices differed slightly from wholesale prices, while in others, the difference was more significant.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kilogramme bag of Kazakh flour at 1,700afs, a 24-kilogramme bag of Indian rice at 2,550afs and a 49-kilogramme sack of Indian sugar at 2,650afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil cost 2,350afs, one kilogramme of black tea 400afs and the same quantity of green tea 430afs, he added.

Fuel prices

Hikmatullah Mohammadi, an employee at a petrol station in the Wazirabad area of Kabul, said the price of one litre of petrol remained unchanged at 85afs.

However, he said the price of one litre of diesel had risen from 77afs to 79afs.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Jan Amin, a shopkeeper in the Deh Bagh area of Kabul, said the price of one kilogramme of liquefied gas remained unchanged at 65afs.

Gold prices

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in the Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gramme of Arabian gold decreased from 7,130afs to 6,880afs, while the price of the same amount of Russian gold declined from 5,683afs to 5,490afs.

Gold dealers say fluctuations in local gold prices are linked to changes in international markets.

Currency rates

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar traded for 64.90afs, while 1,000 Pakistani rupees exchanged for 230afs.

During the previous week, one US dollar also traded for 64.90afs, while 1,000 Pakistani rupees exchanged for 230afs.

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