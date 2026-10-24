Saudi Air Defenses Down Houthi Missile Aimed at Riyadh
(MENAFN) Air defenses of the Saudi-led coalition shot down a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group toward the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the coalition said Friday.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed in a statement posted on US social media platform X that the missile had been intercepted and destroyed. He offered no details on where it came from or what it was meant to hit.
The alliance, formally called the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, has been battling the Houthis there. The interception comes as hostilities between the two sides escalate, with attacks already aimed at Saudi airports and energy facilities.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition backing the Yemeni government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has held the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of Yemen since 2014.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed in a statement posted on US social media platform X that the missile had been intercepted and destroyed. He offered no details on where it came from or what it was meant to hit.
The alliance, formally called the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, has been battling the Houthis there. The interception comes as hostilities between the two sides escalate, with attacks already aimed at Saudi airports and energy facilities.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition backing the Yemeni government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has held the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of Yemen since 2014.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment