Strong Earthquakes Strike Off Coast of Vanuatu in Pacific Ocean
(MENAFN) A powerful earthquake measuring magnitude 6.9 struck the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Vanuatu early Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey, drawing attention to seismic activity in the island nation’s surrounding waters.
The earthquake’s epicenter was located approximately 197 kilometers (122 miles) west-northwest of Port-Olry, the Geological Survey reported. The tremor originated at a depth of around 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), making it a relatively shallow earthquake.
Shallow earthquakes can produce noticeable shaking in nearby areas, depending on their magnitude, distance from populated locations and local geological conditions. However, further information about the effects of the latest tremor, including any potential damage or casualties, was not provided in the available report.
A second earthquake was also recorded in the same general region later in the early hours of Saturday, highlighting continued seismic activity in the waters near Vanuatu.
The Geological Survey listed the subsequent tremor at magnitude 6.3, with the event recorded at 02:35 GMT. Its epicenter was situated approximately 170 kilometers (106 miles) northwest of Port-Olry, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).
The agency assigned the second earthquake a green alert level and characterized the shaking as light. The alert indicated a lower level of concern in the assessment, although the available information did not provide further details about the potential impact of the event.
The two earthquakes occurred offshore, with both epicenters located at considerable distances from Port-Olry. Their reported magnitudes and shallow depths nevertheless made them significant seismic events in the region.
Vanuatu is an island nation in the South Pacific, an area where earthquakes occur as a result of movements between tectonic plates. Seismic events in the region can vary in intensity and may affect islands differently depending on their location, depth and distance from populated areas.
No additional details were immediately available regarding damage, injuries or other consequences from either earthquake.
The earthquake’s epicenter was located approximately 197 kilometers (122 miles) west-northwest of Port-Olry, the Geological Survey reported. The tremor originated at a depth of around 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), making it a relatively shallow earthquake.
Shallow earthquakes can produce noticeable shaking in nearby areas, depending on their magnitude, distance from populated locations and local geological conditions. However, further information about the effects of the latest tremor, including any potential damage or casualties, was not provided in the available report.
A second earthquake was also recorded in the same general region later in the early hours of Saturday, highlighting continued seismic activity in the waters near Vanuatu.
The Geological Survey listed the subsequent tremor at magnitude 6.3, with the event recorded at 02:35 GMT. Its epicenter was situated approximately 170 kilometers (106 miles) northwest of Port-Olry, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).
The agency assigned the second earthquake a green alert level and characterized the shaking as light. The alert indicated a lower level of concern in the assessment, although the available information did not provide further details about the potential impact of the event.
The two earthquakes occurred offshore, with both epicenters located at considerable distances from Port-Olry. Their reported magnitudes and shallow depths nevertheless made them significant seismic events in the region.
Vanuatu is an island nation in the South Pacific, an area where earthquakes occur as a result of movements between tectonic plates. Seismic events in the region can vary in intensity and may affect islands differently depending on their location, depth and distance from populated areas.
No additional details were immediately available regarding damage, injuries or other consequences from either earthquake.
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