Coalition Intercepts Ballistic Missile Fired Towards Riyadh
The announcement was reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al Maliki.
In a separate statement, Al Maliki said a drone had also been intercepted and destroyed in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.
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