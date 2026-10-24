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Coalition Intercepts Ballistic Missile Fired Towards Riyadh


Date: 2026-10-24 04:03:53

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen said it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi group towards the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The announcement was reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al Maliki.

In a separate statement, Al Maliki said a drone had also been intercepted and destroyed in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

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Gulf Times

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