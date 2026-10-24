Thunderstorms And Strong Winds Expected Along Coast: Qatar Weather

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's meteorological department has warned of possible thunderstorms in some coastal areas and strong winds with high waves offshore during the afternoon.

The forecast for Saturday says conditions along the coast will be relatively hot to hot during the day, with dust lingering in the air initially.

Local clouds are expected to develop, bringing a chance of rain and thunderstorms in some coastal areas around midday. Offshore, skies will be partly cloudy at times.

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Winds along the coast will initially be variable before shifting to north-westerly to north-easterly, reaching speeds of 5 to 15 knots. Gusts could reach 25 knots during thunderstorms.

At sea, north-westerly winds are expected to reach 10 to 18 knots, with gusts of up to 27 knots during the afternoon.

Wave heights along the coast are forecast to range from two to four feet, rising to five feet in the afternoon. Offshore waves are expected to reach three to five feet, increasing to as much as eight feet.

Visibility along the coast is forecast to range from four to nine kilometers, but could fall to three kilometers or less in areas affected by thunderstorms. Visibility offshore is expected to remain between five and nine kilometers.

The maximum temperature in Doha is forecast to reach 37C.

The meteorological department has also published tide times for several locations across the country.

In Doha, high tide is expected at 09:23, with low tide at 14:28. In Dukhan, high tide is forecast for 14:53 and low tide for 08:41.

Mesaieed is expected to see high tide at 10:13 and low tide at 16:04, while Al Wakrah's high and low tides are forecast for 09:38 and 15:01 respectively.

In Al Khor, high tide is expected at 08:42 and low tide at 14:57. Al Ruwais is forecast to have high tide at 10:03 and low tide at 15:45.

In Abu Samra, high tide is expected at 14:38 and low tide at 07:35.

Sunset in Qatar is forecast for 16:58.

The forecast covers conditions until 18:00 on Saturday.