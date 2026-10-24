Municipality Urges Public To Prevent Mosquito Breeding After Qatar Rains
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality on Saturday, October 24, 2026, has issued a guideline to prevent mosquito breeding following rainfall in the country.
In an infographic titled 'What should you do after the rain?', the Ministry advised the public to ensure proper drainage, eliminate accumulated water, and monitor the area regularly.
It also urged the public to request insect and rodent control services through the OUN app, if needed, to help maintain a safe and healthy environment.Read Also
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